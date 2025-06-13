OneDrive for Mac will soon support syncing to removable external drives. Earlier this year, the app gained the ability to sync to non-removable external drives, and now that functionality is expanding to include removable ones.

OneDrive is Microsoft’s cloud storage solution that lets you sync files across all your devices. OneDrive storage is included with Microsoft 365 whether you have a personal, family, or business subscription, though the amount of storage depends on the plan.

If you sync OneDrive to a removable drive, files will sync in the same way as if you used any other supported drive. If you unplug the drive, syncing will stop, but plugging in the drive and restarting OneDrive will resume syncing.

The feature is in testing among Insiders. Microsoft outlined the requirements to sync OneDrive for Mac to an external drive in a Tech Community post:

Starting today , Insiders can try out this feature (you’ll need build 25.097 or later), with broader availability coming soon.

, Insiders can try out this feature (you’ll need build 25.097 or later), with broader availability coming soon. You also need to be running macOS 15.0 or later .

. The drive you select must meet the following requirements: Formatted for APFS Protected by FileVault Not read-only, a network drive, or marked as quarantined by macOS.



The feature is a welcome addition, but it does have its limits. You cannot move an external drive from one Mac to another to migrate your OneDrive files. To switch between Macs, you’ll need to set up OneDrive with the external drive again on the new device.

Microsoft is seeking feedback on the feature. Users can share their thoughts by clicking the gear icon in the macOS menu bar and selecting “Send Feedback.”

The timeline for the new syncing feature has not been shared by Microsoft.

