Intel is reportedly taking on Microsoft and OpenAI in the AI race

Intel is reportedly playing catch up with Artificial Intelligence technology.

Sources with close ties and affiliations to Intel disclosed that the company is now helping its customers to build ChatGPT-like apps.

The company is also selling "app-building" software to its clients.

While companies like Microsoft and OpenAI have placed all bets on the emerging generative AI technology in the past few years, Intel has remained quiet with a keen focus on what it knows how to do best: hardware.

Well, this isn't the case anymore, according to a report by The Information. Sources with close ties to Intel revealed that the company is claiming a piece of the AI cake and has started working closely with consulting firms to help its clients build software apps similar to OpenAI's AI-powered chatbot, ChatGPT.

Boston Consulting Group is listed as one of the companies that is benefitting from Intel's vast technical capabilities, as Intel is helping it build its own iteration of ChatGPT. What's more, the company is also selling app-building software to its customers to further this cause.

Shortage of AI chips

This news comes amid reports that Microsoft is planning to unveil its own AI chip during its annual developer conference, Microsoft Ignite 2023, which is scheduled to take place a few weeks from now.

We'd previously reported that NVIDIA is having difficulty keeping up with the high demand for GPUs, so Microsoft's move to start making its own is to mitigate cost while simultaneously ensuring its ventures in the technology remain operational.

