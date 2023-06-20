Microsoft closes the book on Bookings mobile apps, will shut them down this July

What you need to know

The Microsoft Bookings apps on iOS and Android will stop working on July 15, 2023.

The apps were removed from the App Store and Google Play Store back in February, but they work at the moment.

The service will continue to work, but it will only be available through the web.

The Microsoft Bookings apps on Android and iOS will stop working on July 15, 2023. Microsoft has already removed the apps from the Google Play Store and App Store, but they still work, at least for the time being. Though since they're not available in any app store, only those that previously downloaded the apps can use Bookings right now. After the cutoff date next month, the Bookings apps will stop functioning.

Petri spotted the announcement of the apps being shut down via the Microsoft 365 admin center.

Bookings initially launched in March 2017. The service allows businesses and individuals to coordinate appointments. For example, a barber could use Bookings to allow customers to schedule haircuts.

The service supports rescheduling appointments, saving bookings to a calendar, and notifying everyone involved about a scheduled event.

While the Bookings apps will stop working in July, the service will live on through the web.

“We have launched the mobile friendly web version for users to access Bookings web page (https://book.ms) on their mobile browser. We recommend users who are using the mobile Apps to transition to the mobile web version,” explained a message in the Microsoft 365 admin center.

It's assumed that Microsoft will shut down the mobile Bookings apps due to low usage, though the company did not specify its reasons. It did, however, emphasize that it will continue to improve Bookings as a service.

"We will continue to invest into improving the web version and providing a consistent experience across desktop and mobile," said Microsoft.

You can access the web version of Bookings through Microsoft's website.