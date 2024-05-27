Finally, Microsoft has successfully integrated Copilot AI into its Microsoft Launcher for Android smartphones

A new welcome screen lets users know about the new Copilot addition to Microsoft Launcher.

What you need to know

Microsoft has updated its Launcher app for Android to version 6.240402.2.1139391 in the beta channel.

The update brings Microsoft Copilot integration into the launcher app.

Microosft has been slipping its Copilot AI integration into nearlly all its app, but its Android launcher has lagged behind in development in the last year.

It took longer than expected, but Microsoft has finally added its Copilot AI to its Microsoft Launcher app for Android smartphones.

In an update dated May 27th, version 6.240402.2.1139391, at least for those enrolled in the beta (via the Google Play store), get a nice welcome message that the app now has Copilot weaved throughout.

What's new: Microsoft Launcher v6.240402.2.1139391

Copilot in Your Feed We're thrilled to enhance your Microsoft Launcher experience with the integration of Copilot right into your feed. This update brings your everyday Al companion closer to you:

Effortless Access: Copilot is now just a swipe away, ready to assist you with answers and content creation.

Creative Power: Generate images and text directly from your mobile feed using simple words.

Pro Performance: For our Copilot Pro users, enjoy a more responsive and swift interaction.

More specifically, the search widget now has the Copilot icon instead of the Bing one, which seemed really out of place for the last six months.

But the bigger change is now in the Feed feature, which users can access by swiping right to reveal Glance, News, and now, in between them, Copilot.

The UI for Copilot here is the same as the web version or the standalone Copilot app, letting users ask questions via audio, typing, or photo upload.

Microsoft's Copilot AI is now better integrated into its Launcher app for Android. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino)

Of course, like everything else, users who aren't into Copilot can not have Copilot show in the Feed or hide the Feed altogether. You can even reorder Copilot to make it first or last in your feed.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Interestingly, compared to the full Copilot standalone Android app, the Launcher version seems to lack some advanced features like Designer, Vacation Planner, Cooking Assistant, Fitness Trainer, and Notebook, which are displayed in the full app along with a Copilot Pro subscription.

Either way, you now have easier access to Microsoft Copilot, whether you rely on Microsoft Launcher, prefer the standalone app, or enjoy using both.

Microsoft Launcher Free at Google Play This Android launcher features a sleek design compatible with various Microsoft services, such as Microsoft To Do and Microsoft 365. The most recent update introduces Microsoft Copilot into the Feed and search widget.