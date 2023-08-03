Microsoft kills Cortana with update, though you still have some time left with the assistant

What you need to know

Microsoft is finally pulling the plug on Cortana.

The change is being implemented via a new update for Windows Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.

Cortana will still be available across Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms.

The assistant is expected to stop working on all Windows 11 PCs in the near future.

In June, Microsoft announced its plans to cut support for Cortana on Windows 10 and Windows 11. The company was vague about this timeline, as it only indicated that it would happen during the fall. Microsoft later noted that the change would happen in August, though it didn't provide a specific date.

But now, two months after the announcement, Microsoft is officially pulling the plug on Cortana, as spotted by the folks over at XDA Developers. The change comes via a new update in the Microsoft Store and is exclusive to Insiders in the Dev and Canary channels.

As such, Cortana might not be deprecated for everyone immediately. However, the update will gradually roll out to everyone. However, once the update is available, you'll be welcomed by the following message: Cortana in Windows as a standalone app is deprecated.

The message will also be accompanied by a Learn More button, redirecting you to Microsoft's support page, where you can get all the information you require about this change and how it will impact you.

It's worth noting that Microsoft is only deprecating Cortana on Windows. That said, you can still continue leveraging its capabilities across Outlook mobile, Teams mobile, Microsoft Teams display, and Microsoft Teams Rooms. Unless Microsoft decides to cut support for these versions, too.

Windows Copilot subs in for Cortana

Microsoft has been strategic in how it's handled the end of support for Cortana. Windows 11, version 23H2, is set to launch in the next couple of months, perhaps in September. If this is the case, Windows Copilot, Windows 11's AI assistant, could take Cortana's place and provide users with a superior experience.

It's unclear if Microsoft will still feature Cortana while releasing Windows 11, version 23H2, but it's highly unlikely. As you might already know, Microsoft is currently testing the feature among Windows Insiders.

Insiders in the Dev Channel have had access to the tool since last month, and we saw the company expand its availability to the Beta Channel recently. Keeping this in mind, the tool is likely to hit broad availability soon and replace Cortana.