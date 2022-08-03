Microsoft launches new Outlook Lite app for Android at just 5MB in size

What you need to know

Microsoft has launched its new Outlook Lite app for Android devices

The app is a much smaller version of the full Outlook app

It comes in at just 5MB in size!

Microsoft has launched a new lite version of the Outlook app on Android today, which has been designed from the ground up with fast performance and a smaller footprint in mind. The app is just 5MB, yet features many of the same excellent features that the full Outlook app on Android supports.

The Outlook Lite app only supports Microsoft email accounts, including Outlook.com, Hotmail, Live, MSN, Microsoft 365, and Microsoft Exchange Online accounts. It doesn't support third-party email accounts such as Gmail, so you'll have to use the full Outlook client for that functionality.

Outlook Lite also uses less battery, and works great on 2G and 3G networks. Overall, the new Outlook Lite app is designed for emerging markets as well as older devices with slower processors and low amounts of storage. The app is available in the following regions:

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Colombia

Ecuador

India

Mexico

Peru

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Taiwan

Thailand

Turkey

Venezuela

Microsoft says it will review and add additional markets in the future. For now, you can grab the app from the Google Play Store (opens in new tab) in any of the regions listed above!