A recent update makes it possible to open shared Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents on an iPhone even if you do not have a Microsoft account.

Microsoft has expanded the number of devices that can view a shared Office file without a Microsoft account. A recent update makes it possible to view shared files on an iPhone or iPad even if you are not signed in.

It was already possible to open shared files from Word, Excel, and PowerPoint without a Microsoft account if you viewed those files on the web. Now, that same option is available on an iPad or iPhone.

With this change, recipients of shared files can now open and view documents in Word, PowerPoint, or Excel more easily. Editing shared documents or leaving comments still requires a Microsoft account.

Since Word, PowerPoint, and Excel are the standard for many organizations and users, receiving a shared Office document is common. The recent change to the Office apps on iOS and iPadOS increases the accessibility of those types of files.

Microsoft shares the steps to share documents in a Tech Community post:

Open a Word, Excel, or PowerPoint file that you want to share.

Select Share > Link settings (the gear icon in the top-right corner), ensure that either the Anyone with the link can edit or Anyone with the link can view option is selected, and then select the Apply button.

(the gear icon in the top-right corner), ensure that either the or option is selected, and then select the button. To share the link with others, type their email address in the Share dialog box, and then click the Send button, or click the Copy link button and paste it in a message created using an app such as Microsoft Outlook or Microsoft Teams.

Anyone who uses that link on a supported device will be able to open and view the file.

The new behavior rolls out with Version 2.94 (Build 25020422) of the Office apps on iOS and iPadOS.

