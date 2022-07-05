Microsoft Remote Desktop for iOS gains new way to show off updated features

What you need to know

Microsoft recently rolled out an update to its Remote Desktop app for iOS. The update brings the app to version 10.4.1 and adds a small handful of new features and bug fixes. One of the new features is a highlights UI that advertises new features within the app. Now, when people run Microsoft Remote Desktop for the first time after an update, they'll be shown any new options or tools within the app.

Version 10.4.1 of Microsoft Remote Desktop also adds thumbnail snapshots for published PC resources to the Workspaces tab in the Connection Center.

Here's Microsoft's changelog for the 10.4.1 update:

"In this release we added thumbnail snapshots for published PC resources to the Workspaces tab of the Connection Center. We also created an in-app highlights UI to advertise new features (shown at first run after an update, or accessible via Settings > About > Version Highlights). And lastly, we fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would temporarily get stuck at the bottom of the screen."

Overall, this is a relatively minor update, but it will help users discover new features in future versions of the app.

If you're new to using the app, our guide on how to use Remote Desktop app to connect to a PC is a good place to start.