A new feature within Teams will suggest follow-up questions to ask people based on the conversation within a meeting.

Microsoft Teams isn't quite to a point where you can skip all your meetings, but it's getting closer. A new feature within Teams will suggest follow-up questions to ask people based on the conversation within a meeting. The feature could ship in March, but that's not a firm release date.

An entry on the Microsoft 365 roadmap summarizes the feature:

"When Copilot in Teams Meetings responds to a prompt, it will also suggest follow ups to keep the conversation going. These questions will generally be based on the response it gave prior, and could be related to honing in on a particular topic, asking for more details, or asking what a particular person said during the meeting."

Microsoft first discussed the feature in late November. The most recent update was a few days ago. When it does come out, the feature will be available on the desktop version of Teams to those who have access to Microsoft 365 Copilot.

What is Copilot in Teams?

Copilot in Teams is an AI-powered tool that acts like an assistant within chats and meetings. It's a bit like having a person who always pays attention there to catch you up on things you missed and summarize meeting notes. You can also access Copilot in Teams after meetings.

You can use Copilot in Teams to recap meetings, list action items, determine items that have not been resolved, and generate meeting notes. The tool can also answer questions such as "Where do we disagree on this topic?" and "How did [a meeting participant] respond to this proposal?"

Microsoft breaks down the capabilities of Copilot in Teams further within a support document.

To use Copilot in Teams, you need to have a plan that includes Microsoft 365 Copilot. Multiple plans from Microsoft include Microsoft 365 Copilot, but you should expect to spend around $30 per user per month. The exact price will vary depending on your plan and if you pay monthly or annually.