Microsoft Teams support for Collaborative meeting notes now in public preview
Work simultaneously with other meeting attendees on projects using this feature.
What you need to know
- This new Teams meeting feature will let users collaborate on projects in real time.
- Tasks assigned using Collaborative notes will be automatically synced to Microsoft To Do and Microsoft Planner.
- You can use the feature to create agendas and take notes.
- The feature is available to Teams users in the public preview channel.
Microsoft recently debuted a new feature dubbed Collaborative notes in Teams, available to everyone on the public preview channel. The feature is designed to enhance the meeting experience in the video conferencing platform by making it easier for meeting attendees to work together by creating agendas and generating action items.
Like Loop Components in Teams Chat, users can leverage the feature's capabilities to collaborate on tasks. Moreover, the feature makes it easier for users to keep track of changes made on the notes since it's synchronized across all devices instantly.
Collaborative notes will remain synched on all apps they've been shared, including Outlook, Teams chat, the Loop app, Word for the web, and Whiteboard. As such, users can share the notes via Teams chat or email before initiating a meeting to create an easily accessible avenue where the attendees can exchange ideas, give feedback, and create.
In turn, this will create a sense of belonging where the meeting attendees can voice their opinions and incorporate their ideas into the project, regardless of the Microsoft app they are using. This greatly impacts their performance index and ultimately boosts their morale.
It's also worth noting that all tasks assigned to users via the Collaborative notes feature will be synchronized across all your productivity apps. That is Microsoft To Do and Microsoft Planner, thus allowing users to keep track of their tasks easily.
Kevin Okemwa is a seasoned tech journalist based in Kenya with lots of experience covering the latest trends and developments in the industry. With a passion for innovation and a keen eye for detail, he has written for leading publications such as OnMSFT, MakeUseOf, and Windows Report, providing insightful analysis and breaking news on everything revolving around the Microsoft ecosystem. While AFK and busy following the ever emerging trends in tech, you can find him exploring the world or listening to music.