Microsoft Teams support for Collaborative meeting notes now in public preview

What you need to know

This new Teams meeting feature will let users collaborate on projects in real time.

Tasks assigned using Collaborative notes will be automatically synced to Microsoft To Do and Microsoft Planner.

You can use the feature to create agendas and take notes.

The feature is available to Teams users in the public preview channel.

Microsoft recently debuted a new feature dubbed Collaborative notes in Teams, available to everyone on the public preview channel. The feature is designed to enhance the meeting experience in the video conferencing platform by making it easier for meeting attendees to work together by creating agendas and generating action items.

Like Loop Components in Teams Chat, users can leverage the feature's capabilities to collaborate on tasks. Moreover, the feature makes it easier for users to keep track of changes made on the notes since it's synchronized across all devices instantly.

Collaborative notes will remain synched on all apps they've been shared, including Outlook, Teams chat, the Loop app, Word for the web, and Whiteboard. As such, users can share the notes via Teams chat or email before initiating a meeting to create an easily accessible avenue where the attendees can exchange ideas, give feedback, and create.

In turn, this will create a sense of belonging where the meeting attendees can voice their opinions and incorporate their ideas into the project, regardless of the Microsoft app they are using. This greatly impacts their performance index and ultimately boosts their morale.

During the meeting all participants are able to add last-minute agenda items, co-edit the meeting notes, and draft and assign tasks. You can see who is working in the Collaborative notes at the top and can view who wrote each part by clicking on the text. Project leaders and contributors can continue to share these notes during and after the meeting to maintain project momentum and drive efficiency. Microsoft

(Image credit: Microsoft )

It's also worth noting that all tasks assigned to users via the Collaborative notes feature will be synchronized across all your productivity apps. That is Microsoft To Do and Microsoft Planner, thus allowing users to keep track of their tasks easily.