Microsoft Teams will soon make it easier to say goodbye in meetings

What you need to know

Microsoft Teams will soon have the option to leave a meeting simultaneously from multiple devices.

Teams allows users to join meetings from PCs, tablets, phones, and other pieces of hardware, but it can be a hassle to leave meetings multiple times.

The new feature could arrive as early as August 2022, but that's a soft date on the Microsoft 365 roadmap.

Microsoft Teams allows you to join a meeting from multiple devices at once. For example, if you're on your PC but need to leave your desk for a moment, you can hop into the meeting with your tablet or phone. It's a seamless process that provides flexibility, but it can be a little awkward when it's time to leave a meeting. At the moment, you need to leave a meeting separately on each device. Soon, Teams will support exiting a meeting from all devices simultaneously.

"When a Teams user has joined a meeting using multiple personal devices they can encounter friction when leaving the meeting, including forgetting to leave the meeting on one of their many devices," reads the Microsoft 365 roadmap (opens in new tab) (via XDA). "This functionality allows Teams users to leave a meeting from all their devices with a single tap."

The roadmap entry was created on August 19, 2022 and the feature is currently slated to roll out this month. That is, however, a soft release date. Microsoft outlines its plans on its roadmap, but any dates on it are subject to change. When the feature does come out, it should support iOS, Mac, Android, Windows, and the web.

Accidentally remaining connected to a meeting, at best, requires an extra button press and, at worst, could lead to an awkward exchange. The new option for Teams should help reduce the "friction" created by leaving a meeting that Microsoft mentions.