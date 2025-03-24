OneNote for Windows 10 will reach its end of support on October 14, 2025.

Microsoft's aging OneNote for Windows 10 app is on the way out. That app will reach its end of support on October 14, 2025.

That date may sound familiar since it is also when Windows 10 support ends.

After that date, OneNote for Windows 10 will no longer receive bug fixes or security updates. But the end of support for the app is not the main story of the day.

We've known about the impending end of OneNote for Windows 10 for years. What we now know are details about what will happen to OneNote for Windows 10 over the coming months.

Microsoft shared this message recently:

"As we continue to enhance OneNote with a unified and modern experience, we want to remind you that OneNote for Windows 10 will reach end of support on October 14, 2025. To avoid disruptions, we strongly urge your organization to fully transition to OneNote on Windows (OneNote M365) and uninstall the legacy application as soon as possible. Migrating ensures continued access to the latest features, security updates, and a modernized experience."

That message appears in the Microsoft 365 Message Center and was saved by Microsoft 365 Message Center Archive.

That message also notes that starting in June 2025, OneNote for Windows 10 will "experience slower sync performance, impacting real-time collaboration and multi-device access."

In July of this year, Microsoft will start showing in-app banners within OneNote for Windows 10 that tell users to migrate to the new unified OneNote, also known as OneNote M365.

When does OneNote support end?

Microsoft has had multiple versions of OneNote for several years, but the company has been migrating to a single unified version gradually. This process started years ago and will hit several major milestones this year.

Microsoft began recommending that users move away from OneNote for Windows 10 in 2022. New features for OneNote, such as Copilot, were limited to the new OneNote as well.

OneNote for Windows 10 was once the default version of the app on Windows 10. The new unified OneNote has a refreshed look, access to the latest features, and supports certain features that make it more secure.

While I'm often critical of Microsoft killing apps or services, the migration to a unified OneNote is a different situation. OneNote is not going away.

Microsoft has worked to incorporate popular features from OneNote for Windows 10 into its unified OneNote app. The new OneNote also aligns better visually with Windows 11.

The migration process has been gradual as well, giving users years to move to the unified OneNote app. Microsoft will become more aggressive in the final few months of OneNote for Windows 10, but people have plenty of notice about the upcoming end of support.