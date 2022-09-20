New unified OneNote app on the way to Windows this month

What you need to know

Microsoft will ship its unified OneNote app for Windows this month.

There have been two versions of OneNote on Windows for the past several years, often causing confusion and frustration.

Those using OneNote for Windows 10 will receive an invite to update to the new OneNote app soon.

Microsoft has had two OneNote apps on Windows for several years. Those who install Office on a PC are presented with an app simply called OneNote. Users that don't have Office installed or that go through the Microsoft Store will get OneNote for Windows 10. The similarly named apps have caused confusion over the years and frustration due to their lack of feature parity. Those days should be over, as Microsoft announced today that it will ship its new unified OneNote app for Windows this month.

The new OneNote app will receive the "key existing features currently unique to OneNote for Windows 10," according to Microsoft (opens in new tab). The unified OneNote will not, however, receive all of the features available in OneNote for Windows 10.

"While we won't be incorporating the entire list of features from OneNote for Windows 10 into the OneNote app, we are working to ensure that all the most loved features will continue to be a part of OneNote," states Microsoft. "We will follow up with the full list of features in a future announcement."

The app will also receive several new features, including AI capabilities for inking and drawing.

Those using OneNote for Windows 10 should receive an invitation to update to the unified OneNote app in the near future. Users do not have to accept the invitation right away. Microsoft recommends that people update to the new OneNote app no later than October 2025 since that is when both of the current versions of OneNote reach end-of-support.

If you already use the OneNote app, you don't have to do anything. New features will make their way to the app within the month.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Upgrading a PC to Windows 11 doesn't preclude people from using the current versions of OneNote. Both OneNote for Windows 10 and OneNote will work on Windows 11.

In addition to bringing together the feature sets of the OneNote apps, Microsoft will visually overhaul OneNote when the unified app ships. It will feature rounded corners, the Mica effect, and other elements that will fit in on Windows 11.

Microsoft has worked on the unified OneNote app with Insiders over the last year. The company has also shown off the app's design and features throughout the past several months.