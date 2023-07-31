Microsoft's cloud-based video editor is coming to Microsoft 365 commercial customers

What you need to know

Microsoft purchased Clipchamp in 2021. Since then, the cloud-based video editor has gained features, become an inbox app for Windows 11, and had its free tier greatly improved. But up to this point, Clipchamp has only been available to users with personal Microsoft accounts. That's about to change as Microsoft will start testing support for Microsoft 365 commercial accounts over the coming weeks.

Clipchamp is a straightforward video editor that has a nice amount of versatility, especially when looking at its free plan. Its biggest drawback has always been its price, but that situation has improved enough to change our Clipchamp review.

Clipchamp is free to use, but its functionality is limited for those without a paid subscription. Microsoft increased the value of the free plan for Clipchamp by adding support for 1080p video exports, but paid plans are still useful in some circumstances.

A Clipchamp Essentials subscription comes with 4K export support, access to premium audio, images, and video stock, and a variety of premium filters and effects. It also supports a brand kit that makes it easier to have your videos align with your organization's logo and branding and includes content backup. It normally costs $11.99 per month but is currently on sale for $7.99 per month.

Since Clipchamp is now a Microsoft 365 app, it's easy to manage logins and connect to other services. The video editor is built on OneDrive and SharePoint and can be used to share content to Microsoft Stream or embed videos into Teams. It also works well with Outlook and Microsoft Viva Engage. Of course, you can also just export videos to use wherever you'd like.

Microsoft explained that commercial customers will be able to start using Clipchamp through Targeted release beginning at the end of August 2023.