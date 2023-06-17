OneNote will sport Stream 2.0 support and a new unfurl experience soon

What you need to know

You'll soon be able to play and view linked videos within OneNote on Windows.

The linked videos are resizable and can also be reshaped.

Microsoft is yet to announce when the feature is expected to ship to broad availability.

Stream is a Microsoft 365 Sharepoint service for accessing corporate video and communications.

Microsoft has highlighted its plans to ship one of the "most-requested" features to OneNote on Windows for educators. The company is working towards adding support Stream 2.0 alongside a new unfurl experience allowing users to embed linked videos to their notes.

And unlike the current arrangement where users are redirected to another app whenever they click on a linked video in OneNote for viewing, they will be able to watch the video within OneNote's desktop client soon.

For those not conversant with Stream 2.0, it is designed to help users record, upload, discover, share, and manage video. It also features better logging and analytics and is integrated with apps across Microsoft 365 to enhance accessibility. Therefore, uploading and using video files stored in SharePoint, Teams, and OneDrive will be easier.

The feature tagged 138601 was added to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap on 14 June 2023. The company has not indicated when this feature is expected to ship to general availability. However, in most cases, these dates are subject to change. We will equally keep you posted in case anything changes.

Microsoft has further added that users can format the linked videos in OneNote, including resizing and reshaping them.

In related news, Microsoft recently added a new feature to OneNote that will let users erase markings they have made on their notes by scribbling over it. The scratch-out gesture can be used to erase words or drawings.

A ton of features have been shipping to the new unified OneNote, including some of the popular features from other versions of OneNote, such as the capability to switch from horizontal tabs to vertical tabs for better navigation.

Last year, Microsoft hid the old OneNote for Windows 10 from the Microsoft Store, perhaps to get more people to transition to the newer entry.