Opera Neon is yet another AI-powered web browser designed to make browsing the web easier with agentic AI experiences and capabilities, but it'll cost $20 a month.

Opera Neon hero
(Image credit: Opera)

Opera has released Neon, its new AI-powered web browser that's been built from the ground up with agentic AI experiences and features in mind. Opera is the latest to build an AI-powered browser, joining Perplexity's Comet, The Browser Companies Dia, and Microsoft Edge's Copilot Mode in the ever-growing market of "AI browsers" that nobody asked for.

Neon will cost $19.19 a month, which will net you all the agentic AI capabilities that are unique to the browser. Opera says Neon is "designed to act," capable of organizing tasks and completing activities on your behalf as you browse the web. It includes a feature called Neon Do, which lets the browser open and close tabs and perform actions within them using AI.

Zac Bowden
Zac Bowden
Senior Editor

Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central and has been with the site since 2016. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows, Surface, and hardware. He's also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter and Threads

