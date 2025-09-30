Opera has released Neon, its new AI-powered web browser that's been built from the ground up with agentic AI experiences and features in mind. Opera is the latest to build an AI-powered browser, joining Perplexity's Comet, The Browser Companies Dia, and Microsoft Edge's Copilot Mode in the ever-growing market of "AI browsers" that nobody asked for.

Neon will cost $19.19 a month, which will net you all the agentic AI capabilities that are unique to the browser. Opera says Neon is "designed to act," capable of organizing tasks and completing activities on your behalf as you browse the web. It includes a feature called Neon Do, which lets the browser open and close tabs and perform actions within them using AI.

It's capable of browsing the web for you, comparing multiple web pages and delivering information to you without you needing to go searching for it. It also includes a feature called Tasks which makes all of this possible:

"Tasks are self-contained workspaces that understand context and make it possible to use the AI to analyze, compare, and act across multiple sources at once" explains Opera. "You can think of it as Opera Neon creating a mini-browser for each of your tasks, where the AI understands what you’re doing and helps you within this context."

Opera Neon also includes a new Card interface, designed to make jumping into AI-powered prompts easier and streamlined. The browser is available to a first wave of users today on Windows and macOS, and will roll out to more people in the coming weeks. As mentioned, it's a subscription-based browser which means it will cost $19.90 a month to actually use.

With other browsers such as Microsoft Edge and Comet delivering a similar set of AI features for free, it's hard to see the value in Opera's own AI-powered browser that costs money. What are your thoughts on this new wave of AI-powered web browsers? Let us know in the comments.

