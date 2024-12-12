Skype Credit no longer available for purchase, moving millions toward subscriptions as their only option
Microsoft no longer allows users to purchase Skype Credit or Skype Numbers.
Skype Credit cannot be purchased anymore, pushing people still on the platform to have to pay for a subscription to use certain features. Skype Credit can be used to make calls to mobile phones or landlines and to send SMS messages. You could also use Skype Credit to purchase a Skype Number, but Microsoft ended the option to purchase a Skype Number recently.
"Skype Credit is no longer available," reads the banner at the top of Skype's webpage about credits. "For new purchases, check out the monthly subscriptions or make a free Skype call to anyone anytime"
Skype is not as popular as it once was, but it is still used by millions of people. Microsoft has not shared specifics on how many of those users rely on Skype Credit, but it seems safe to assume the company expects those affected will find a monthly subscription as a suitable replacement.
What is Skype Credit?
Skype Credit is a way to pay for features available in Skype that are not free, such as making calls to mobile devices and landlines. Skype Credit can also be used to send SMS messages and purchase a Skype Number, though the latter of those is no longer available.
Can I use Skype without Skype Credit?
Skype calling will still be available even though Skype Credit is no longer available for purchase. To use the feature, you'll need to a have a Skype monthly calling subscription. Those plans vary in price depending on where you want to call. For example, calling in the United States costs $3.59 per month, while calling in India costs $9.59 per month.
It's unclear if the change to Skype Credit affects SMS messaging through Skype. A support document about Skype Credit explains that the credits can be used to send SMS text messages.
At the moment, the Skype Credit webpage does not mention SMS functionality. There's a chance that the webpage will add more details, as the change appears to have happened quickly. When TechCrunch broke the news about Skype Credit no longer being available for purchase, the Skype website did not mention the change. Some parts of the Skype website still refer to Skype Credit as if credits can still be purchased.
It has been confirmed, however, that Skype Numbers are no longer available for purchase. A Microsoft spokesperson referenced the company “continuously evaluate(s) product strategy based on customer usage and needs" in a statement to TechCrunch.
Skype Numbers that have already been purchased will continue to work and purchased Skype Credit will keep working as long as some credit is used at least once in any 180-day period. Skype is a versatile app that allows communication through the web. In fact, that's the primary method of communication for millions of Skype users. Messaging, making voice calls, and having video calls are all unaffected by the fact that Skype Credit is no longer available for purchase.
