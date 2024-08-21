"Microsoft has a knack for overcomplicating tech into a convoluted mess": We had ChatGPT roast Microsoft as 300,000 Instagram users feel the same heat
A viral Instagram trend shows ChatGPT roasting user feeds, so what does the model have to say about Microsoft?
- A viral trend is emerging on Instagram, where ChatGPT roasts users based on their feeds and profiles.
- Windows Central used the same premise and asked ChatGPT what it thinks about Microsoft.
- ChatGPT says Copilot is "supposed to be an AI genius, but half the time, it's more like Artificial Irritant."
You've probably seen the recent viral Instagram trend where ChatGPT roasts users based on their profiles and feeds. Over the past few days, I've seen my friends hop on the same trend and share the results using the template. Per their comments, ChatGPT is extremely brutal.. but equally accurate.
For the culture, I also jumped onto the wave. And indeed, I got a taste of the chatbot's bitter but truthful pill — "So, congrats on the aesthetic, but don't be surprised if your followers are just there for the occasional trainwreck they can't look away from," in conclusion to ChatGPT's roast of my Instagram feed.
The trend has been received with mixed feelings with the vast majority looking it as a fun way to get a brief and brutal description of their feeds. However, emerging concerns among some users suggest the trend could be a "phishing scam to feed images to AI." Some users have even indicated they can critique their work better than a bot.
Privacy and security are the main deterrents that prevent AI from scaling greater heights and advances. Regulators and consumers have blatantly expressed the need for regulation to prevent AI from veering off the rails.
While interesting, I decided to move on from the trend and ask ChatGPT what it thinks about Microsoft and Copilot. Here are my findings:
Windows Central asks ChatGPT to roast Microsoft, Copilot, and Windows
Out of pure curiosity, I asked ChatGPT to roast Microsoft and share its thoughts with me, and here's what I found out. ChatGPT refers to Copilot as "the clunky office intern who insists on helping but mostly just rearranges your desk and loses important files."
The chatbot disregarded Copilot's suggestions and indicated they are as useful as a paperweight in a hurricane. "It’s supposed to be an AI genius, but half the time, it’s more like Artificial Irritant," added ChatGPT. “Why did I even bother asking for help?”
Microsoft highlighted its plan to pump the brakes on shipping new experiences to Copilot. The company indicated it plans to use the time to improve and enhance existing experiences based on feedback.
While updating its Services Agreement, Microsoft stated AI isn't designed or intended to replace professionals and should be treated as a guide. The company further highlighted that the chatbot occasionally makes mistakes. For instance, it's previously been spotted spreading misinformation about elections.
What does ChatGPT think of Microsoft as a company?
The chatbot acknowledges that Microsoft has been around the block for a hot minute — 49 years now. But the model compares the tech giant to "that one co-worker who’s been there too long, doing things the same outdated way because “that’s how we’ve always done it.”
Microsoft is arguably the world's most valuable company, though it often scrambles with Apple and NVIDIA. Market analysts attribute its success in the category to its early multi-billion dollar investment and adoption of the technology across its tech stack.
ChatGPT shares the same sentiments but dwindles Microsoft's efforts in the category by indicating:
"They’ve got a knack for taking promising technology and overcomplicating it until it’s a convoluted mess."
In the same breath, investors have started raising concerns over Microsoft's exorbitant expenditure on AI projects. Key stakeholders say they can't establish a clear and profitable path in the AI landscape.
Windows 11 was just chilling
"Just when you get comfortable with one version of Windows, they shove a new one down your throat—complete with a fresh batch of bugs and an interface that seems designed to make you question all your life choices," added ChatGPT.
Windows 11 is Microsoft's latest operating system, and it has struggled to grow its market share. Windows 10 remains the most popular operating system despite its end-of-support date slated for October 14, 2025. This can be attributed to its stringent system requirements and flawed design.
Microsoft recently patched the TPM 2.0 trick that allowed users to bypass the hardware requirement verification process when activating Windows 11 on unsupported devices.
Elsewhere, the company shipped crazy new AI features to Windows 11, including Windows Studio Effects, Live Captions, and the controversial Windows Recall feature.
It's worth noting that these features are shipping exclusively to Windows 11 users with Copilot+ PCs, ultimately adding a barrier to users who might want to settle for the conventional PC. Microsoft says these features depend on advanced PC components like a neural processing unit (NPU), prompting the need for a high-end device.
As Windows 10's death looms, Windows 11's market share is steadily growing and has now risen to 30% of the market share. Market analysts attribute the trend to Microsoft's aggressive ad strategy, Windows 10's looming death, and the hype building around Copilot+ PCs. It's worth noting the company promised to "temporarily" stop using ads in Windows 10 to lure users into upgrading to Windows 11.
