Windows 10 is getting downgraded again — here's what Microsoft is taking away this time
The Calendar flyout in Windows 10 no longer shows a clock with seconds.
Windows 10 is about to lose another feature. Ahead of the impending end of support for the operating system, Microsoft is testing another downgrade for PCs.
The recent Patch Tuesday update for Windows 10, which brings systems to Build 19045.5737, includes several bug fixes and improvements. It also removes the clock that displays seconds within the Calendar flyout.
Windows Latest spotted the change, which appears to be in A/B testing right now. Most Windows 10 PCs seem to still show seconds within the Calendar flyout, but there are at least some users who see the new interface.
Several people took to Reddit to complain about the change. Users in that thread speculated that the change is connected to the new Outlook.
"Do you have the old Email and Calendar installed? This looks like a part of the "new" Outlook's change since the core of the old Email and Calendar have been removed and you're also missing the schedules at the bottom," asked Reddit user Mineplaerminer.
Microsoft forced the new Outlook onto Windows 10 earlier this year, despite many believing the app is not ready for prime time.
It is possible to restore the previous clock within the Calendar flyout, but doing so requires a registry edit.
The new Calendar flyout shows less information than the previous one. It also has large gaps between content, which makes it look awkward or incomplete.
As highlighted by Windows Latest, the removal of the clock with seconds within the Calendar flyout hurts Windows 10 users more. While Windows 11 supports showing seconds within the clock in the taskbar, Windows 10 lacks that option.
