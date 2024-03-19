A new security update for Windows 11 is riddling some users with vague BSOD errors, slow boot times, and dismal system performance

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Windows 11 KB5035853 as part of the Windows 11 March 2024 update to fix several issues, including a persistent 0x800F0922 error.

According to several users, the update is causing issues ranging from BSOD errors and slow boot times to reduced system performance.

On the support page for the update, there's a section indicating that "Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update."

Microsoft recently shipped Windows 11 KB5035853 as part of the Windows 11 March 2024 update, which featured several exciting features, including the capability to edit a new image or screenshot captured on your Android phone using the Snipping Tool on Windows 11. It also shipped with several bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

While the update was predominantly in place to fix issues identified in previous updates, including a persistent 0x800F0922 error, it's seemingly brewing more trouble for users. According to a spot by Windows Latest, the update is reportedly causing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors for some users.

Multiple users have shared similar accounts across social media platforms. Some have even lodged complaints citing slow boot times and degraded system performance after installing the update.

Windows Latest's Mayank Parmar indicated that he experienced the BSOD immediately after installing the update, with the reason for the error being "Thread Stuck in Device Driver." In the KB5035853 update's support page, there's a section highlighting that "Microsoft is not currently aware of any issues with this update."

Interestingly, the issue seems to have riddled many users, if the reports lodged across social media are anything to go by. There doesn't seem to be a workaround or fix for the issue, therefore, you'd be better off not installing this update until the issue is fixed.