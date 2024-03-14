Microsoft will now let you edit a screenshot or image taken on Android devices using the Snipping Tool on Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft just shipped March 2024 Patch Tuesday updates to Windows 11 and Windows 10 devices.

The update ships with several bug fixes, including two critical vulnerabilities in the Windows Hyper-V virtualization technology.

Microsoft is expected to ship its latest Windows 11 feature drop to general availability via April's Patch Tuesday update.

Microsoft recently rolled out March 2024 Patch Tuesday updates for Windows 11 and Windows 10. The update ships with fixes for 60 vulnerabilities, including two critical vulnerabilities in the Windows Hyper-V virtualization technology.

Windows 11's KB5035853 update for the versions 23H2 and 22H2 refreshes the Phone Link settings page by renaming it to Mobile devices. What's more, Microsoft is shipping a nifty Snipping Tool feature to Android users.

You'll now receive a notification on your Windows 11 device whenever you take a screenshot or new image on your Android phone, giving you the option to edit them using the Snipping Tool (via Thurrott). It's worth noting that you'll need to navigate through the settings to enable this feature.

Other notable changes for Windows 11 version 23H2 and 22H2 include support for the USB 80Gbps and improved reliability of cellular to Wi-Fi switching. The update also patches the bug that was preventing devices from going to sleep when connected to external devices.

Microsoft has also changed the dates for the end of non-security updates for Windows 11, version 22H2 to June 24, 2025 from the earlier communicated February 27, 2024 date. Users with Workstations editions of Windows 11, version 22H2 will continue to receive non-security preview updates until June 26, 2024.

As for the Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2, the KB5035845 update adds new sharing options to WhatsApp, Gmail, Facebook, and LinkedIn in the Windows Share window.

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 feature drop is LIVE

(Image credit: Windows Central)

This news comes a few weeks after Microsoft shipped its latest Windows 11 feature drop last month with more AI-powered for Copilot. It's possible that you've not received this update yet. This is essentially because Microsoft usually rolls out these kinds of updates in waves.

However, you can trigger the update manually by enabling the Get the latest updates as soon as they're available toggle on your Windows settings. The feature should potentially roll out to general availability via the April 2024 Patch Tuesday updates.