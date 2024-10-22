A third-party mod brings leaked Windows 12's macOS-inspired floating Taskbar to Windows 11 and Windows 10 — but it has a Microsoft Edge caveat

What you need to know

Running a third-party mod on your device may brick your device. Proceed with caution. A new third-party mod ships nifty features to Windows 11 and Windows 10, including Windows 12's rumored floating Taskbar and Tiling Windows Manager to promote multitasking.

The tool ships with a fully customizable desktop environment for Windows 10 and Windows 11, but it won't work if Microsoft Edge isn't installed on your PC.

Microsoft is moving forward with its plan to cut support for Windows 10 less than a year from now. The move has been received with reservations from users who are hell-bent on sticking to Windows 10 despite Microsoft's blatant attempt to get users to upgrade to Windows 11, including full-screen multi-page pop ads. A public interest group filed a petition requesting the tech giant to reconsider its decision and extend support for the OS, citing the "single biggest jump in junked computers ever," which could negatively affect its sustainability goals.

Microsoft has seemingly heeded this request with an option for commercial and consumer users to pay for continued support on Windows 10 for three additional years beyond October 14, 2025. However, buying a new Windows 11 PC or upgrading to Windows 11 seems more viable. Microsoft's stringent system requirements for Windows 11 and the OS's flawed design elements are arguably the main reasons preventing users from upgrading.

Windows 12's rumored floating dock comes to Windows 11

Microsoft leaked a UI concept in 2022, and this is what it looked like. (Image credit: Zac Bowden)

As it happens, there might be a way around the flawed design elements front. A new mod, dubbed Seelen UI utility, will allow Windows 11 users to tweak and modify certain design elements in the operating system's user interface according to their preferences, including "the floating Taskbar once seen in a Windows 12 leak" (via Neowin).

The utility ships with a “fully customizable desktop environment” for Windows 11 and Windows 10. It also ships a floating Taskbar along the bottom of the screen, similar to the leaked concept design of Microsoft's "Windows 12" operating system, reminiscent of macOS's floating dock. The floating Taskbar can be repositioned and aligned vertically on the screen.

According to the developer, Seelen provides "an intuitive and powerful way to manage your workspace and customize it." The app also features Tiling Windows Manager, which allows Windows to arrange themselves automatically, making multitasking a breeze.

Our sister site, TechRadar, indicates Microsoft Edge must be installed on your PC for the Seelen UI Utility to work. The installer will also put the WebView runtime on Windows 10 devices.

