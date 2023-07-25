AI is here to help you pick the best apps from the Microsoft Store

What you need to know

The AI-generated review summaries feature in the Microsoft Store is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the United States.

It is designed to help users get all the information they need about an application before downloading it since it summarizes the reviews left by users.

Microsoft's dedicated AI Hub for the Microsoft Store also rolled out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel last week.

Microsoft held its annual developer conference in May, Build 2023, making many announcements revolving around new AI enhancements across its products and services, including integrating Bing into OpenAI's chatbot, ChatGPT, Windows Copilot, and more.

To this end, Windows Copilot rolled out all Dev Channel Insiders last week. Likewise, the dedicated AI Hub in the Microsoft Store also started rolling out, but it's currently limited to Dev Channel Insiders in the US. Now, Microsoft is rolling out AI-generated review summaries to Windows Insiders, as spotted by Neowin.

In case you missed the announcement, the AI-generated review summaries feature in the Microsoft Store is designed to enhance the search and review experience for users.

Users often head to the review section before downloading and installing an app from the Microsoft Store to check its performance and other users' experiences. This can be tedious and daunting, especially if users have left hundreds of reviews.

Luckily, Microsoft is now rolling out a new feature to make this process easier. The AI-generated review summaries feature in the Microsoft Store will prevent unnecessary scrolling and give you all the information you need to know about an app at a glance.

Microsoft's Rudy Huyn, Lead Architect of the Microsoft Store, announced earlier today that the feature is now available in preview for all Insiders in the US.

Microsoft Store is taking reviews to the next level with AI-powered summarization! ✨Available now in preview for all Insiders in the US. #MicrosoftStore #AI #Windows pic.twitter.com/3hv1nuYfWtJuly 25, 2023 See more

Windows Central take

Undoubtedly, this is a much-needed addition to the Microsoft Store, as it helps users make informed decisions before downloading and installing apps on their PCs. It also helps enhance productivity and saves a lot of time that would have otherwise been spent skimming through reviews.

However, reviews might not exactly capture the app's full spectrum. At times, they could even be biased. As such, users might miss out on a great app or even venture into a disaster. It'll be interesting to see how the feature works and how accurate the summaries will be once it hits broad availability.