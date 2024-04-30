How to get rid of the Copilot rewrite feature on Microsoft Edge

On Windows 11 (and 10), if you use Microsoft Edge as your default browser, you might have noticed a new inline menu that triggers when you select text. This feature, called "Rewrite with Copilot (Alt+I)," is designed to enhance your browsing experience with writing help to generate text, rewrite content, change tone, format, and more in certain text boxes.

If the feature sounds familiar, it's because it is similar to the "Compose" feature available on Copilot for Edge but with a streamlined interface. It's also similar to the "Help me write" feature available in Google Chrome, which uses Gemini to provide the same functionality.

Although this "Rewrite with Copilot" feature can be useful in different situations, it's possible to disable it if it's not for you. You only need to know where to find the setting.

In this how-to guide, I will outline the steps to turn off the new rewrite feature in the newest version of Microsoft Edge.

How to disable Rewrite with Copilot on Edge

To disable the "Rewrite with Copilot" feature on Microsoft Edge on Windows 11 (and 10), use these steps:

Open Microsoft Edge. Click the three-dots (Settings and more) button from the top-right. Choose the Settings option. Click on Language. Turn off the "Use Compose (AI-writing) on the web" toggle switch under the "Write assistance" section.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

(Optional) Click on Sidebar. Click the Copilot setting.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Turn off the "Show Copilot" toggle switch if you don't want to use the chatbot AI at all.

(Image credit: Mauro Huculak)

Once you complete the steps, the Copilot inline menu will no longer appear when selecting text from a text box, and you will no longer have access to the Copilot assistant and the Compose feature if you turn off the "Show Copilot" option.

More resources

For more helpful articles, coverage, and answers to common questions about Windows 10 and Windows 11, visit the following resources: