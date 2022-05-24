How to watch Microsoft Build 2022

What you need to know

Microsoft Build starts today, May 24, 2022 at 11:15 AM ET.

The virtual conference runs through May 26, 2022.

Build is free to virtually attend, but you need to register for the event on Microsoft's website.

Microsoft Build 2022 kicks off today, May 24, 2022 at 11: 15 AM ET. The event is all-digital once again, allowing developers and enthusiasts to participate from around the globe. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will start things off with a keynote at 11:15 AM ET. Then, Microsoft will hold 539 sessions across three days; all focused on Windows, Microsoft 365, and development.

It's free to attend Microsoft Build, but you need to register for the conference through the company's website.

With hundreds of sessions to choose from, you'll want to browse through the session catalog to plan your time. You can search the schedule for keywords, such as Windows or Android. For example, entering a search for Android shows:

Bring your Android apps to Windows

Building great apps with the open platform of Windows

Ask the Experts: Develop Windows apps on and for a rich ecosystem of platforms and devices

The good, the bad and the ugly of .Net mobile development

Build native apps for any device with .NET and Visual Studio

Develop Windows apps on and for a rich ecosystem of platforms and devices

Ask the Experts: Develop Windows apps on and for a rich ecosystem of platforms and devices

You can also search for specific speakers, such as Panos Panay, who has a session planned that will focus on creating "next-gen experiences at scale with Windows."

Some of Microsoft's content from Build will be on the company's developer YouTube channel, but to see sessions straight away, you'll want to go through the event website.

Microsoft will have sessions aimed at specific regions as well this year, including France, Germany, Japan, Latin America, and the UK. The sessions will be in the respective language of the region they're made for.

If you'd prefer to read up on the biggest news from Build, we'll cover the most important announcements from the conference. Check out our Build 2022 page to see the latest news.