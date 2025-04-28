Microsoft employees are given a choice on which type of device to receive from the company, and some choose MacBooks.

Microsoft project manager Merill Fernando went a bit viral earlier this month after making fun of Windows. Fernando's post on X implied using Windows for a bit and returning to macOS was similar to leaving earth and returning to safe ground.

"Me going back to macOS after being forced to spend an hour on Windows," stated Fernando when sharing an image of Katy Perry, who recently went to space. That post has been viewed over 707,000 times and received at least 11,000 likes.

Perry reached meme status following comments made during and after her flight with Blue Origin.

Perry kissing the ground upon returning to Earth was widely ridiculed and mocked. The Daily Dot has a nice roundup of some of the best jokes that use the same format as Fernando's post about Windows and macOS.

Me going back to macOS after being forced to spend an hour on Windows pic.twitter.com/lXwJibVjWbApril 20, 2025

Most of the responses on X appear to be made in jest. While using a MacBook at Microsoft once bordered on heresy, the company moved past that culture long ago. In fact, Fernando specified that the laptop he uses was issued by Microsoft.

Fernando added that if [Steve] Ballmer were still CEO of Microsoft, he would have been fired for his post about Windows. But things are different than they were in the Ballmer days.

In addition to having a work MacBook issued by Microsoft, Fernando has a personal Mac Studio that he uses for his podcast, newsletter, and open source projects. Fernando's most popular YouTube video shares tips on using macOS for VS Code.

Microsoft shifted its strategy and embraced other platforms years ago. The company's major apps and services are available across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android.

In some cases, the best version of a Microsoft app is on a platform apart from Windows. In the case of Outlook, many consider the Windows 11 version to be the worst.

Those who work at Microsoft use a variety of devices, and not just to ensure apps work on different platforms. Back in the Windows Phone days, Microsoft staff were "shocked" that Daniel Vávra of Warhorse Studios fame used a Windows Phone "voluntarily."

Ten years ago, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella using an iPhone drew criticism. Now, it's commonplace for staff to use devices made by other companies.

Do you mind if Microsoft employees primarily use devices from other companies? Let us know in the comments!