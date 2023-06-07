Major File Explorer design updates and RGB device controls roll out in latest Windows 11 preview

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25475 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

It includes major updates to the File Explorer with a modern design.

It also features new RGB device controls as announced last month.

Microsoft is now testing a major update to the File Explorer on Windows 11 that introduces a more modern design using Microsoft's WinUI 3.x technology. The new design is similar to a web browser, with your navigation, address bar, and search bar housed in the same row just below the tabs.

The new design also moves the File Explorer command bar to below the address bar, which makes the interface look much cleaner. Microsoft also says the Home page is getting a modern WinUI update as well, which will bring it more in-line with the rest of Windows 11's design language.

The address bar itself is now smarter, too. It will change depending on whether you're viewing a local or cloud-based directly, and offer options such as backup to OneDrive when looking at a OneDrive folder. You can learn more about the modern File Explorer in our coverage last month.

Outside of File Explorer, today's build also includes native controls for RGB peripherals such as keyboards, mice, and monitors. No longer will you be required to download third-party tools to change basic features such as the color of your lights, as those options can now be configured directly in the Windows Settings app.

Windows 11 build 23475 changelog

Windows 11 RGB controls (Image credit: Windows Central)