Microsoft adds more language support for live captions in latest Windows 11 preview build

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25300 is now available for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

It features new languages for the live captions feature

There's also an experimental UI for the snap drop down that appears under window controls.

Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel to download and begin testing. Today's build is 25300, and mostly containts under the hood improvements and bug fixes. There are a couple of notable changes and additions on the surface, and those relate to live captions and snapping.

Firstly, live captions is gaining support for new languages, after rolling out first with English US support only. The new languages supported include Chinese (Simplified and Traditional), French, German, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish and other English dialects.

Also new in this build is an experimental UI for the drop down menu that appears when hovering over the maximize button in app windows. These experiments include showing the app icon in the highlighted snap area, and the inclusion of text that says "Snap this window" to make it more clear to the user what this interface does.

Here's the full changelog for build 25300:

Windows 11 build 25300 changelog

(Image credit: Microsoft)