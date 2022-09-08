Microsoft brings back new tablet-optimized Taskbar for Windows 11 in latest Dev Channel build

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25197 is rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

It brings back the new tablet-optimized Taskbar that was introduced in preview earlier this year.

It also restores the new System Tray, and has other notable improvements too.

Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, which restores two shell features that were in testing earlier this year but were pulled from public builds as Microsoft continued to work on them internally. These features are the new tablet-optimized Taskbar, and updated System Tray.

Nothing functionally has changed with either feature, meaning they still operate as they did when they were first put into preview many months ago. The new tablet-optimized Taskbar offers a minimized view when users aren't interacting with it, allowing them to swipe up on it to view its contents.

The updated System Tray currently lacks the ability to drag and drop icons to and from the System Tray flyout, but Microsoft says this is functionality that will be added in the future. New in today's build is an updated to the Settings app, which now features cute animated icons that play when you click on specific categories within the app.

