Microsoft Edge really wants you to leave Google Chrome, and it just made it easier to do so

What you need to know

Microsoft Edge version 104 just rolled out to general users.

The updated browser now lets you migrate Chrome data to Edge by logging in to a Google account.

Edge 104 also adds a new default security setting when visiting less viewed sites.

Microsoft Edge has an update available that brings the browser to version 104. The changes are relatively minor but should make it easier to move over from Google Chrome. Microsoft Edge's First Run Experience now allows users to migrate Chrome data over by logging in to a Google account. With the new feature, people can bring over their Chrome data without having Google Chrome installed on their system.

Edge 104 also has a new default security option. Following the update, the browser will apply an added layer of security when viewing less visited sites. "With enhanced security mode, Microsoft Edge helps reduce the risk of an attack by automatically applying more conservative security settings on unfamiliar sites and adapts over time as you continue to browse," explains a Microsoft support doc (opens in new tab). Edge will now default to Basic for the "Enhance your security on the web" setting.

Here are the new features in Edge version 104, as listed in its change log:

Enhance your security on the web . Improvements to Enhance your security on the web in edge://settings/privacy now include Basic as the new default option. With this option, Microsoft Edge will apply added security protection to the less visited sites. This feature preserves the user experience for the most popular sites on the web. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge (opens in new tab) .

. Improvements to in edge://settings/privacy now include as the new default option. With this option, Microsoft Edge will apply added security protection to the less visited sites. This feature preserves the user experience for the most popular sites on the web. For more information, see Browse more safely with Microsoft Edge . Import Chrome data without Chrome during First Run Experience. This feature lets a user bring in their Chrome data by logging in to their Google account during Microsoft Edge's First Run Experience. This feature can be turned off by disabling First Run Experience with the HideFirstRunExperience (opens in new tab) policy, or by setting AutoImportAtFirstRun (opens in new tab) to 'DisabledAutoImport'.

A separate support document (opens in new tab) breaks down all of the new policies in Edge 104.