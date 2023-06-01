Microsoft is making it easier to add photos from your phone to the File Explorer on Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Today's build is 23471 and features the ability to sync your phone's photos in File Explorer.

The build also includes other quality of life improvements.

Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for us to get our hands on. Today's build is 23471 and features a new feature in the File Explorer app that's designed to make it easy to sync the photos on your phone with File Explorer's new Gallery feature, which is also in testing with this build.

The ability to easily add photos from your phone to the File Explorer Gallery arrives in the form of a button that appears in the command bar titled "Add Phone Photos." Clicking on it will guide the user through setting up syncing between your phone and the Gallery view to view your phone's photos there.

File Explorer is also gaining the ability to tear out tabs into their own window, something that was shockingly missing when tabs in File Explorer first launched. Elsewhere in the build, Microsoft is updated the network flyout menu on the lock screen to be more in-line with Windows 11's design language, which is always nice to see.

You can check out the full changelog for today's Dev Channel build below.

Windows 11 build 23471 changelog

(Image credit: Microsoft)