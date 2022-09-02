Microsoft removes OneDrive sharing option in latest Insider Build of Windows 11

What you need to know

Microsoft recently released Build 22622.590 and 22621.590 to Insiders in the Beta Channel.

The builds include several fixes, but they do not add any new features.

Build 22622.590 removes the ability to share local files to OneDrive through the Windows share window.

Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel can now download either Build 22622.590 or 22621.590. Both of the updates deliver fixes, but neither of them has new features. In fact, Build 22622.590 actually removes an option.

Microsoft has been testing the ability to share local files directly to OneDrive using the Windows share window. This replicated similar functionality that's been on iOS and Android for years. Due to user feedback, Microsoft has decided to disable the feature on Windows 11. The company said that it hopes to bring the feature back in the future after it refines the experience.

As a reminder, Microsoft split the Beta Channel to have one branch with features off by default and another that receives new features. Build 22622.590 has new features, while Build 22621.590 has them off by default.

Here are the fixes in both new builds as well as those only delivered by Build 22622.590, as outlined by Microsoft:

Build 22621.590 & Build 22622.590 fixes

We fixed an issue that affects cldflt.sys . A bugcheck occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive.

. A bugcheck occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive. We fixed an issue that affects robocopy. Robocopy fails to set a file to the right modified time when using the /IS

Build 22622.590 fixes

General

We fixed the issue causing Control Panel to not launch from the Start menu, Search or if pinned to the taskbar in the previous flight.

As a result of feedback from Windows Insiders, we have disabled the ability to share a local file directly to OneDrive using the built-in Windows share window that first began rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel with Build 22622.436. We hope to bring this feature back in the future after further refinement of the experience. As we’ve mentioned previously, features we try out in the Dev or Beta Channels may not always ship.

File Explorer

Fixed an issue causing a small percentage of Insiders to experience repeated explorer.exe crashes after attempting to access certain folders on their systems in the previous Beta Channel build.

As a one-time change to help people find their folders with the navigation pane updates, if the default folders pinned to File Explorer’s navigation pane had been unpinned, they will be re-pinned after upgrading.

Fixed a recent issue where if File Explorer was open when you switched between light and dark mode, you could end up with some unreadable text / UI showing the wrong color.

Fixed an issue where the New / Sort / View / etc buttons in the command bar could become noticeably clipped vertically after increasing your text scaling in Accessibility Settings.

The search box background should no longer unexpectedly have a dark background sometimes when you’re using light mode.

If you move keyboard focus to the tab row (using F6), pressing the arrow keys to move keyboard focus within the row will now include setting focus to the close button within the tab.

If File Explorer is maximized and the taskbar is set to autohide, hovering your mouse on the bottom of the screen should now actually bring up the taskbar.

Fixed a memory leak which was happening when closing File Explorer windows.

Fixed a GDI objects leak when resizing the navigation pane in File Explorer, which could potentially lead to content in File Explorer not rendering correctly over time for Insiders who resized the navigation pane frequently.

Taskbar