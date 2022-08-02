Microsoft rolls out fresh set of Windows 11 fixes for Insiders in the Beta Channel
By Zac Bowden published
Fixes and enhancements for version 22H2
What you need to know
- Windows 11 build 22621.450 and 22622.450 are out in the Beta Channel
- These updates include mostly new fixes
- There are three notable new OS enhancements
Microsoft is rolling out new Windows 11 cumulative updates for Insiders in the Beta Channel that bring with them a handful of new fixes and enhancements for Windows 11 version 22H2. While there are no notable new features in these builds, there are several fixes worthy of note.
Today's builds are 22621.450 and 22622.450. Sometimes with the different builds rolling out to the Beta Channel comes a differing set of features for the 22622 variant, but that doesn't appear to be the case today. All notable changes with these builds are shared across 22621 and 22622.
Here's the changelog:
- New! We enhanced Microsoft Defender for Endpoint’s ability to identify and intercept ransomware and advanced attacks.
- New! We compressed a file regardless of its size if you have configured Server Message Block (SMB) Compression.
- New! We improved storage replication that occurs over low bandwidth or congested wide area networks (WAN).
- We fixed an issue that causes Windows to display tablet mode features for some devices that do not have touchscreens.
- We fixed an issue that causes some application windows to have blank sections in the Task View preview.
- We fixed an issue that occurs for some of you when you copy files from network drives. The error code is 0x80070026.
- We fixed a token leak issue in the LsapGetClientInfoEx
- We fixed an issue that, in certain cases, causes sihost.exe to use a high amount of the CPU.
- We fixed an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop responding when you use IE mode. This issue also prevents you from interacting with a dialog.
Zac Bowden is a Senior Editor at Windows Central. Bringing you exclusive coverage into the world of Windows 10 on PCs, tablets, phones, and more. Also an avid collector of rare Microsoft prototype devices! Keep in touch on Twitter: @zacbowden.
Get the best of Windows Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Windows Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.