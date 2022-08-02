Microsoft rolls out fresh set of Windows 11 fixes for Insiders in the Beta Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 22621.450 and 22622.450 are out in the Beta Channel

These updates include mostly new fixes

There are three notable new OS enhancements

Microsoft is rolling out new Windows 11 cumulative updates for Insiders in the Beta Channel that bring with them a handful of new fixes and enhancements for Windows 11 version 22H2. While there are no notable new features in these builds, there are several fixes worthy of note.

Today's builds are 22621.450 and 22622.450. Sometimes with the different builds rolling out to the Beta Channel comes a differing set of features for the 22622 variant, but that doesn't appear to be the case today. All notable changes with these builds are shared across 22621 and 22622.

Here's the changelog: