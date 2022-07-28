Microsoft tests new Windows 11 'spotlight' theme with Insiders in the Dev Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25169 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel

The build features a new Windows Spotlight theme and Settings improvements

Users will also see the Control Panel less when uninstalling apps

It's time for another Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! Today's build is 25169 and features a handful of changes and enhancements, including a new dedicated theme for the Windows Spotlight feature that was first introduced a few months back. With this new theme, users will be able to switch to the daily spotlight wallpaper with a single click in the Settings app.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

There's also a new Multi-App Kiosk Mode, which enhances the already existing Kiosk Mode with the ability to run multiple apps. Users can configure which settings in the Settings app are accessible, lock down the Start menu to only show selected apps, and block notifications.

The last notable change with this build is with how Windows handles the uninstall process for legacy apps. Prior to this build, many legacy apps would require the user to see the Control Panel at least once, but starting with this build that should no longer happen. This is a big step towards reducing use-cases for the legacy Control Panel.

Here's the changelog: