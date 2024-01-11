Microsoft wants Copilot to automatically open at startup on Windows 11 PCs with wide screens

What you need to know

Microsoft is rolling out a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel.

Today's build is 23615 and adds a feature that will automatically open the Windows Copilot interface upon boot on PCs with wide screens.

The company says this behavior is just a test, and is not guaranteed to ship. Users will be able to disable the behavior.

Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel, and this week's build is testing a controversial change that will see the Windows Copilot interface automatically launch upon boot on PCs with wide screens. The company says it's "trying out" this behavior in the latest build, meaning it isn't guaranteed to ship.

If it does ship, users will have the choice to disable this behavior on their PC. Insiders who install today's build may not even see the change just yet, as it's rolling out in waves so not everyone will have it right away.

Here is what the official Microsoft blog says about this feature:

"We are trying out opening Copilot automatically when Windows starts on widescreen devices with some Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel. This can be managed via Settings > Personalization > Copilot."

The setting to enable or disable Copilot automatically appearing on boot. (Image credit: Microsoft)

Frustratingly, Microsoft doesn't specify what counts as a "wide screen" for this behavior to take effect. Does it include 16:9 and 16:10 displays, or is it only for true ultrawide displays such as 21:9? We don't currently know.

Having the Windows Copilot automatically appear when powering on a PC feels unnecessary currently, but this is likely laying the foundation for a much larger update to Copilot that is rumored to be in the works for the next major version of the Windows OS.

Microsoft is rumored to be working on an advanced Copilot that will enhance productivity across apps, files, and search. Maybe users will want to have that version of the Copilot run automatically on start-up. As things currently stand, however, this seems like something that's just going to annoy most users.