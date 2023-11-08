Microsoft will let you uninstall even more built-in Windows 11 apps soon
The latest Windows 11 preview build adds the ability to uninstall more in-box apps.
What you need to know
- Windows 11 preview build 23585 is now rolling out to Insiders in the Dev Channel.
- Today's build adds the ability to uninstall even more in-box Windows 11 apps.
- These apps include Cortana, Camera, People, Photos, and Remote Desktop.
Microsoft is back with a new Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel. Today's build is 23585 and introduces the ability to uninstall more built-in Windows 11 apps.
Starting with this build, the following apps can now be uninstalled:
- Cortana
- Photos
- People
- Remote Desktop
- Camera
Of course, being able to uninstall Cortana makes the most sense, as that app has been deprecated and no longer works. In fact, it's likely that Microsoft will pull the app from the OS at some point in the future. It's nice to see Microsoft allowing the other apps to be uninstalled too, which will benefit users who like a slim OS with not much pre-installed.
Microsoft is also rolling out an update to the Snipping Tool that should make it work better on devices with HDR screens. Other changes in this build include fixes to Windows Explorer, which should reduce crashes in certain scenarios, as well as a fix to the Taskbar that stops the old Teams Chat icon from appearing. You can check out the full changelog below.
Windows 11 build 23585 changelog:
- The Camera app, Cortana, Photos app, and People app, and Remote Desktop (MSTSC) client can be uninstalled.
- Fixed a few issues leading to explorer.exe crashes.
- Fixed an issue causing the context menu to draw off screen when invoked using touch or pen on the side of your desktop.
- Fixed the issue causing the purple Chat button to show up again on the taskbar after updating to Build 23580.
- When first launching or after refreshing Copilot in Windows while using voice access, you’ll need to use “Show grid” commands to click in the “Ask me anything” box for the first time.
- We are rolling out Snipping Tool (version 11.2310.49.0) to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels improving HDR display support. Screenshots and screen recording on displays with HDR enabled should be able to better display colors.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
-
nopbye bye remote desktopReply
-