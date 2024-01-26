Over 20 Windows 11 bugs got fixed this week, including an annoying phone call issue

What you need to know

Microsoft rolled out a preview up to Windows 11 this week that includes several bug fixes.

The improvements in the update will make their way to systems as part of the February 2024 Patch Tuesday update, but you can install them now in preview if you'd like.

Fixes include addressing an issue that can cause Bluetooth Low Energy Audio earbuds to lose sound when streaming music and improvements that make video calls more reliable.

Microsoft released preview updates for Windows 11 this week that have over 20 bug fixes and improvements. Fixes include addressing a Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio earbud bug that stops sound when streaming music and making video calls more reliable. The update also fixes an issue that can stop audio from going through your PC when you have a phone connected through Bluetooth.

I've run into the Bluetooth phone call bug myself, so I'm happy to see the issue fixed. Having to jump through hoops and swapping where audio is playing from a phone call is a hassle, so I'm happy to see the bug go away.

This is a preview update that you can install right now. If you'd rather wait, all of the fixes will roll out in the February 2024 Patch Tuesday update, assuming no unexpected issues arise. You can grab the update through Windows Settings if you turn on optional updates. You can also get it through the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

Here are the highlights from Microsoft's post about the update as well as the full list of changes for Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 11 version 22H2 (all changes in version 22H2 also shipped to version 23H2):

This update addresses an issue that stops search from working on the Start menu for some users. The issue occurs because of a deadlock.

This update addresses an issue to make video calls more reliable.

This update addresses an issue that causes your device to stop responding. This is intermittent and occurs after you install a print support app.

This update addresses an issue that makes the troubleshooting process fail. This occurs when you use the Get Help app.

This update addresses an issue that affects the File Explorer Gallery. It stops you from closing a tooltip.

This update addresses an issue that affects Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio earbuds. They lose sound when you stream music.

This update addresses an issue that affects a Bluetooth phone call. It stops the audio from routing through the PC when you answer the call on your PC.

What's new for Windows 11 version 23H2 and 22H2