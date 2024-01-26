Over 20 Windows 11 bugs got fixed this week, including an annoying phone call issue
Video calls are more reliable and calls from your smartphone should connect seamlessly, thanks to the latest Windows 11 preview update.
What you need to know
- Microsoft rolled out a preview up to Windows 11 this week that includes several bug fixes.
- The improvements in the update will make their way to systems as part of the February 2024 Patch Tuesday update, but you can install them now in preview if you'd like.
- Fixes include addressing an issue that can cause Bluetooth Low Energy Audio earbuds to lose sound when streaming music and improvements that make video calls more reliable.
Microsoft released preview updates for Windows 11 this week that have over 20 bug fixes and improvements. Fixes include addressing a Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio earbud bug that stops sound when streaming music and making video calls more reliable. The update also fixes an issue that can stop audio from going through your PC when you have a phone connected through Bluetooth.
I've run into the Bluetooth phone call bug myself, so I'm happy to see the issue fixed. Having to jump through hoops and swapping where audio is playing from a phone call is a hassle, so I'm happy to see the bug go away.
This is a preview update that you can install right now. If you'd rather wait, all of the fixes will roll out in the February 2024 Patch Tuesday update, assuming no unexpected issues arise. You can grab the update through Windows Settings if you turn on optional updates. You can also get it through the Microsoft Update Catalog website.
Here are the highlights from Microsoft's post about the update as well as the full list of changes for Windows 11 version 23H2 and Windows 11 version 22H2 (all changes in version 22H2 also shipped to version 23H2):
- This update addresses an issue that stops search from working on the Start menu for some users. The issue occurs because of a deadlock.
- This update addresses an issue to make video calls more reliable.
- This update addresses an issue that causes your device to stop responding. This is intermittent and occurs after you install a print support app.
- This update addresses an issue that makes the troubleshooting process fail. This occurs when you use the Get Help app.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the File Explorer Gallery. It stops you from closing a tooltip.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) Audio earbuds. They lose sound when you stream music.
- This update addresses an issue that affects a Bluetooth phone call. It stops the audio from routing through the PC when you answer the call on your PC.
What's new for Windows 11 version 23H2 and 22H2
- This update addresses an issue that affects certain types of 7-Zip files. They appear as empty in File Explorer.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Wi-Fi Protected Access 3 (WPA3) in the Group Policy editor. HTML preview rendering fails.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Management Instrumentation (WMI). A caching issue occurs. The issue causes CurrentTimeZone to change to the wrong value.
- This update makes Windows more reliable during power transitions. This reduces the risk of a stop error.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the OpenType font driver. On a certain architecture, the issue might affect how text renders for third-party applications.
- The update addresses a known issue that affects the color font format for COLRv1. It now renders properly. Windows uses this format to display emoji with a 3D-like appearance.
- This update addresses an issue that stops WMI from working. This occurs in certain scenarios with mobile device management (MDM) providers, such as Microsoft Intune.
- This update addresses a known issue that affects BitLocker data-only encryption. A mobile device management (MDM) service, such as Microsoft Intune, might not get the right data. This occurs when you use the FixedDrivesEncryptionType or SystemDrivesEncryptionType policy settings in the BitLocker configuration service provider (CSP) node.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Access Point Name (APN) profiles. It stops you from automatically configuring APN profiles for cellular enabled devices. This occurs when you run the “netsh mbn show readyinfo *” command.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Trusted Platform Modules (TPM). On certain devices, they did not initialize correctly. Because of this, TPM-based scenarios stopped working.
- This update includes quarterly changes to the Windows Kernel Vulnerable Driver Blocklist file, DriverSiPolicy.p7b. It adds to the list of drivers that are at risk for Bring Your Own Vulnerable Driver (BYOVD) attacks.
- This update affects Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) Secure Boot systems. It adds a renewed signing certificate to the Secure Boot DB variable. You can now opt for this change.
- This update addresses an issue that affects RemoteApp windows. In certain cases, they persist on client devices after you close them.
- This update addresses an issue that affects a remote desktop client. It might connect to a wrong instance of a user's session. This occurs if a user has multiple sessions on the host.
- This update addresses an issue that occurs when you change the keyboard language. The change fails to apply to RemoteApps in some scenarios.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Windows Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) Post Authentication Actions (PAA). The actions occur at restart instead of at the end of the grace period.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Active Directory. Bind requests to IPv6 addresses fail. This occurs when the requestor is not joined to a domain.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the LocalUsersAndGroups CSP. It stops processing group memberships if it cannot find a group.
- This update addresses an issue that affects Group Policy Folder Redirection in a multi-forest deployment. The issue stops you from choosing a group account from the target domain. Because of this, you cannot apply advanced folder redirection settings to that domain. This issue occurs when the target domain has a one-way trust with the domain of the admin user. This issue affects all Enhanced Security Admin Environment (ESAE), Hardened Forests (HF) or Privileged Access Management (PAM) deployments.
- This update changes a setting in Active Directory Users & Computers. By default, the snap-in now uses a strong certificate mapping of X509IssuerSerialNumber. It does not use the weak mapping of x509IssuerSubject.
- This update addresses an issue that affects the display of a smart card icon. The icon does not appear when you sign in. This occurs when there are multiple certificates on the smart card.
- This update addresses an issue that causes your device to shut down after 60 seconds. This occurs when you use a smart card to authenticate on a remote system.
Sean Endicott brings nearly a decade of experience covering Microsoft and Windows news to Windows Central. He joined our team in 2017 as an app reviewer and now heads up our day-to-day news coverage. If you have a news tip or an app to review, hit him up at sean.endicott@futurenet.com.