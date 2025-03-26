Over one billion users will get a new Microsoft user experience, and it has a dark mode

By published

Microsoft's new sign-in experience has a modern look and is designed to be used without a password.

Photo of Microsoft&#039;s new sign-in page for Xbox.com using the Microsoft Edge browser.
Signing into your Microsoft account is about to get a major update. The new experience will roll out over time to Xbox, the web, mobile devices, and Windows PCs. (Image credit: Future | Daniel Rubino)

More than a billion Microsoft account users will see the new sign-in experience over the next month. Microsoft already started rolling out the experience to Xbox users, and the updated interface will make its way to Windows, Microsoft 365, and other services soon.

Most Microsoft account users will see the new sign in experience by the end of April, including those on Windows, the web, and mobile devices.

Microsoft's Robin Goldstein announced the update.

"Over the past few years, we’ve modernized the end user experiences for cloud-connected experiences in Windows, Xbox, M365 and more," said Goldstein.

"And, as new authentication methods, like passkeys, became available, we decided to redesign the sign in user experience as well."

The modernized sign in experience is built with Microsoft's Fluent 2 design language, meaning it should fit in on Windows 11 and modern devices. It also has a dark mode, which is a highly requested feature.

But the new experience is more than a facelift. Microsoft remade its account sign in experience to have less clutter and to better present sign in options.

The tech giant has pushed passwordless login for years, and that will be easier with the new sign in page.

Image 1 of 2
New Microsoft account sign in experience
The improved Microsoft sign in experience is built to look natural on modern devices.(Image credit: Microsoft)

The new user interface is optimized for passkeys or other passwordless sign-in methods.

When you first sign in through the new experience, you'll be prompted to add a passkey, though one is not required.

Some Xbox users already have the new sign-in experience. Microsoft started A/B testing it in February.

The updated experience will roll out in waves throughout the rest of this month and April. Microsoft says that roughly 95% of sign in sessions will see the new interface eventually.

Web and mobile apps will get the new experience next, and Windows devices will receive it later down the road.

Microsoft Entra accounts will not see a change in the sign in experience.

Sean Endicott
Sean Endicott
News Writer and apps editor

Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_. 

