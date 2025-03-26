Signing into your Microsoft account is about to get a major update. The new experience will roll out over time to Xbox, the web, mobile devices, and Windows PCs.

More than a billion Microsoft account users will see the new sign-in experience over the next month. Microsoft already started rolling out the experience to Xbox users, and the updated interface will make its way to Windows, Microsoft 365, and other services soon.

Most Microsoft account users will see the new sign in experience by the end of April, including those on Windows, the web, and mobile devices.

Microsoft's Robin Goldstein announced the update.

"Over the past few years, we’ve modernized the end user experiences for cloud-connected experiences in Windows, Xbox, M365 and more," said Goldstein.

"And, as new authentication methods, like passkeys, became available, we decided to redesign the sign in user experience as well."

The modernized sign in experience is built with Microsoft's Fluent 2 design language, meaning it should fit in on Windows 11 and modern devices. It also has a dark mode, which is a highly requested feature.

But the new experience is more than a facelift. Microsoft remade its account sign in experience to have less clutter and to better present sign in options.

The tech giant has pushed passwordless login for years, and that will be easier with the new sign in page.

Image 1 of 2 The improved Microsoft sign in experience is built to look natural on modern devices. (Image credit: Microsoft) Microsoft added a dark mode when designing its new account sign in experience. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The new user interface is optimized for passkeys or other passwordless sign-in methods.

When you first sign in through the new experience, you'll be prompted to add a passkey, though one is not required.

Some Xbox users already have the new sign-in experience. Microsoft started A/B testing it in February.

The updated experience will roll out in waves throughout the rest of this month and April. Microsoft says that roughly 95% of sign in sessions will see the new interface eventually.

Web and mobile apps will get the new experience next, and Windows devices will receive it later down the road.

Microsoft Entra accounts will not see a change in the sign in experience.