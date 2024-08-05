Surface Pro 11 with 5G and Surface Laptop 7 is now available for pre-order via Microsoft's "for business" store

What you need to know

You can now pre-order Microsoft's new Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 via its commercial storefront.

The Surface Pro 11 for business includes new 5G configurations in either X Plus or X Elite flavors.

Microsoft's "for business" hardware comes with Windows 11 Pro and more environmentally friendly packaging.

If you've been waiting to buy the new Surface Pro 11 with 5G, or waiting for the device to be made available via Microsoft's commercial channels, the wait is finally over. You can now pre-order the Surface Pro 11 for business, and Surface Laptop 7 for business, which both come with Windows 11 Pro and more environmentally friendly packaging.

The Surface Pro 11 for business also includes new 5G configurations that Microsoft promised would launch later this year. The 5G models are available with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage, in either X Plus or X Elite SoC flavors. The X Plus model costs $1,399, and the X Elite model is $1,899. Unfortunately, the 5G model is not available in all regions.

Here are the specifications for the 5G modem in Surface Pro 11:

The SIM card slot on Surface Pro. (Image credit: Daniel Rubino / Windows Central)

5G-NR SA/NSA, Release 15, DL 256 QAM up to 2.9 Gbps, 4x4 MIMO, UL 256 QAM

4G Gigabit LTE – Advanced Pro, Release 15, DL Cat 19 up to 1.6 Gbps, 256QAM, 4x4 MIMO, 5x DL CA, UL Cat 18, 256 QAM, Contiguous 2x ULCA

5G-NR Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n26, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79

LTE Bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71

WCDMA Bands 1, 2, 4, 5, 8

Both the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop for business are only available in two colorways: Black and Platinum. The fun Dune and Sapphire colors are exclusive to the "consumer" facing variants of Surface Pro and Surface Laptop. Curiously, Microsoft notes that the Surface Pro for business will only include a power adapter in "select markets" with specific configurations.

Pre-orders for the Surface Pro 11 for business and Surface Laptop 7 for business start at $1,099, directly from the Microsoft Store for business. Orders are expected to begin shipping from September 10.

