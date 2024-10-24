This third-party app bypasses Microsoft's stringent Windows 11 24H2 system requirements and installs the massive update on unsupported hardware

What you need to know

Microsoft's stringent system requirements make it difficult for users to upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 despite the former's looming death.

A new third-party app lets you bypass some of these requirements, including Secure Boot and TPM, letting users install Microsoft's latest version of Windows 11 (24H2) on unsupported hardware.

DISCLAIMER: Running unsupported third-party apps could brick your device. Proceed with caution.

Microsoft struggles to establish growth in Windows 11's market share despite its predecessor's looming death. Windows 10 is slated to reach its end-of-support date on October 14, 2025.

Windows 11 shipped over three years ago but currently holds a mere 33.37% of the market share, while Windows 11 dominates the category with a massive 62.79%. Windows 11's slow growth and adoption rate can be attributed to several reasons, including Microsoft's stringent system requirements and flawed design elements.

With Windows 10's death fast approaching, users are limited to a finite number of options, including upgrading to Windows 11, buying a brand new Windows 11 PC, or switching to Linux or Mac. There's also an option to pay for extended Windows 10 support for three additional years, available for commercial and consumer users. However, the official price for the service is yet to be confirmed.

While the first two options seem more viable, a new third-party option recently joined the fold. Developer Belim, well-known for developing third-party customization tools for Windows, recently developed a new tool dubbed Flyby11. It lets users bypass critical system requirements for running Microsoft's Windows 11, version 24H2 on a PC (via Neowin).

Review: Windows 11 2024 Update (24H2)

According to the developer:

"Flyby11 is a simple patcher that removes the annoying restrictions preventing you from installing Windows 11 (24H2) on unsupported hardware. Got an old PC? No TPM, Secure Boot, or your processor isn't supported? Flyby11 lets you install Windows 11 24H2 anyway.

Get the Windows Central Newsletter All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Flyby11 leverages a feature of the Windows 11 setup process that uses the Windows Server variant of the installation. This variant, unlike the regular Windows 11 setup, skips most hardware compatibility checks, allowing it to run on unsupported systems."

Disclaimer Running a third-party app on your device may brick your device. Proceed with caution.

While Flyby11 lets you bypass Microsoft's stringent system requirements for Windows 11, you can customize Windows 11 beyond the available options using a third-party tool dubbed Seelen UI Utility.

The mod ships with many features for Windows 11 and Windows 10, including Windows 12's rumored floating Taskbar and Tiling Windows Manager to promote multitasking. However, the tool ships with a caveat that requires you to install Microsoft Edge to utilize its "fully customizable desktop environment."

To mitigate the risk involved, users are encouraged to run tests and install unsupported and third-party software on Virtual Machines.