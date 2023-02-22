The next big Windows 11 feature drop is imminent, here's everything that's new

With the launch of Windows 11 version 22H2, Microsoft announced that it would begin updating the Windows OS with new features on a regular basis, outside of the annual Windows feature update in the fall. The first feature drop arrived just a month after 22H2 launched, and included tabs in File Explorer and other improvements.

Now, we're fast approaching the second feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2, which has been finalized internally and is expected to begin rolling out in the next handful of weeks. This second feature drop, also known as "Moment 2" internally, has been in testing with Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel for a number of months already.

In fact, the contents of the Moment 2 update just went to testers in the Insider Release Preview channel this week, meaning Microsoft is gearing up to ship this next feature drop soon. So, here's a run rundown of all the new features and enhancements coming with the Windows 11 Moment 2 feature drop.

The Moment 2 feature drop will begin rolling out via Windows Update as part of the March 2023 security release for Windows 11. Users who want access to these new features now can join the Windows Insider Release Preview Channel for early access.

For those that would rather wait, here's a closer look at some of the bigger changes coming with the Moment 2 update.

Taskbar Enhancements

New Taskbar interface for tablet devices. (Image credit: microsoft)

The biggest new update in the Moment 2 feature drop is the introduction of a new tablet-optimized Taskbar that's designed to minimize out of view when not in use, and enlarge when the user taps or swipes on it using a touchscreen. With this update, the Taskbar will get out of the way when opening and using apps, providing a more full-screen experience akin to that of an iPad or Android tablet.

The user can swipe up on the Taskbar to access pinned and running app icons, and doing so will also present the Taskbar in an enlarged state so that tapping on icons is easier with a finger. Additionally, the user can continue swiping up to jump straight into the Start menu.

The new Windows 11 System Tray overflow menu (Image credit: Windows Central)

In addition to the new tablet-optimized Taskbar, the Taskbar's system tray area has also been updated with modern code and a tweaked design. It now features new animations, rounded corners, and the ability to pin and unpin background apps via the Settings app.

You can now even turn off the System Tray overflow menu altogether, which is handy for those who have app icons in there that they don't ever intend to access.

Image 1 of 3 The new Windows 11 Taskbar search box (Image credit: Windows Central) The new Windows 11 Taskbar search icon with label (Image credit: Windows Central) The Windows 11 search icon (Image credit: Windows Central)

Lastly, the Taskbar is getting new search bar options for the first time, allowing the user to customize how the search button looks. Here are the four new search icon settings that the user can choose between:

No icon

Search icon

Search icon with label

Search box

The search icon is the traditional magnifying glass icon that's been present on Windows 11 since it first launched. The new options are the "search icon with label," which adds the word "search" to the button and changes it to a wider pill shape, and the "search box" option which makes the button even wider, but allows the user to type directly into the box for search queries.

The new Task Manager with search (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Moment 2 feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2 also includes updates to some in-box apps. Namely, the Task Manager and Settings apps, which have new additions for the user to toy with.

We'll start with Task Manager, which now has a new Search bar along the top of the app, allowing you to search for misbehaving apps quickly and easily. The Task Manager has also been updated with better accent color support, and modernized popup dialogs that match the rest of Windows 11's design language.

The new energy recommendations settings (Image credit: Windows Central)

The Settings app also has a few new options for users to configure, including a new Energy Recommendations feature in the Power & Sleep settings area. This new feature offers a one-click process for changing settings on your Windows laptop to more energy efficient settings, including reducing the time it takes to put your laptop to sleep when no input has been detected, and more.

There are also improvements to the Voice Access app, which is now more flexible and can be used in more areas of the Windows UI. Lastly, Microsoft is also expected to begin rolling out updates to the Widgets Panel soon that will bring full-screen panel functionality, new weather button options, as well as support for third-party widgets.

Windows 11 Moment 2 Changelog

