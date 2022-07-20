Windows 11 build 25163 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel with taskbar overflow improvements

What you need to know

Windows 11 build 25163 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

It features an updated taskbar overflow UI.

There's also improvements to the file sharing dialog.

It's another Wednesday, meaning it's time to download and install another Windows 11 Dev Channel build! Today's build is 25163 and includes improvements to how the taskbar presents icons when there's no more space on the taskbar. Additionally, there are also improvements to the nearby share feature, which now uses "UDP" in addition to Bluetooth.

The taskbar will now group overflowed icons into a triple dot button that you can click which will present the rest of your icons that no longer fit on the main taskbar. This should help keep the taskbar clean even when you've ran out of space.

There's also updates to the file sharing UI, with nearby share now using UDP technology in addition to Bluetooth to find devices on a private network to share files to. The file share dialog will also now let you share local files to OneDrive.

The Microsoft Store is also getting an update with the ability to now browse and search with updated price designs, and a better way of finding individual game editions on product page.

Changelog for 25163: