Windows 11 build 25163 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel with taskbar overflow improvements
Taskbar and file share updates are top billing for this week's build.
It's another Wednesday, meaning it's time to download and install another Windows 11 Dev Channel build! Today's build is 25163 and includes improvements to how the taskbar presents icons when there's no more space on the taskbar. Additionally, there are also improvements to the nearby share feature, which now uses "UDP" in addition to Bluetooth.
The taskbar will now group overflowed icons into a triple dot button that you can click which will present the rest of your icons that no longer fit on the main taskbar. This should help keep the taskbar clean even when you've ran out of space.
There's also updates to the file sharing UI, with nearby share now using UDP technology in addition to Bluetooth to find devices on a private network to share files to. The file share dialog will also now let you share local files to OneDrive.
The Microsoft Store is also getting an update with the ability to now browse and search with updated price designs, and a better way of finding individual game editions on product page.
Changelog for 25163:
- Fixed an explorer.exe crash when dragging tabs around.
- Did some work to fix a memory leak when using tabs with File Explorer.
- Fixed an issue where the preview thumbnail for File Explorer in the taskbar, ALT + Tab, and Task View might show the title of an adjacent tab and not the currently selected one.
- If “Show all folders” is enabled, the dividers in File Explorer’s navigation pane should no longer show. With this change, it should also address the issues where dividers were unexpectedly showing in some other folder pickers.
- Fixed an issue where Narrator wasn’t reading out the titles of tabs as focus moved through them.
- Fixed an issue where a closed tab might appear again in File Explorer after you dragged File Explorer across your monitors.
- Fixed an issue where the tab row might unexpectedly expand vertically, covering the command bar contents.
- Removable drives should no longer unexpectedly be displayed in a section by themselves in the navigation pane, which was breaking up the section with This PC and Network.
- Fixed an issue where the add new tab button wasn’t clearly visible when using Aquatic or Desert contrast themes.
- The add new tab button shouldn’t overlap with the minimize button in the title bar when using text scaling with a lot of tabs open anymore.
- Fixed a rare explorer.exe crash that could happen while on a Microsoft Teams call, related to sharing windows from the taskbar.
- Made a change to help fix an issue where using Windows Spotlight on the desktop might revert to a solid color background.
- Improved the padding around the uninstall button when using Apps > Installed Apps in grid view.
- Fixed a couple issues that could lead to Quick Settings crashing on launch.
- Fixed an issue which was leading to certain apps freezing after a copy action if Suggested Actions was enabled.
- Fixed a high hitting crash impacting suggested actions reliability.
