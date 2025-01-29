Windows 11 Insiders get first look at this new way to connect an iPhone and a PC

Windows 11 will soon have a new way to interact with a connected iPhone. Microsoft is now testing an integration with the Start menu and Phone Link that shows a connected phone's battery life, connectivity, and some notifications. The extension of the Start menu, also known as the floating sidebar, now has a section for sharing files between a PC and a phone as well.

Much of this functionality has been available for Android devices for a while, though some of it has been limited to Windows Insiders during testing. Even sending files from a Windows 11 PC and a phone has been in testing since December 2024, but the initial rollout of the feature was not integrated with the Start menu.

Generally, Microsoft's Phone Link has more features when connected to Android devices. Apple has limits on what an app like Phone Link can do, limiting the features of the app if you connect an iPhone to your Windows 11 PC. But Microsoft has worked to close that gap over the years and some of the best Phone Link features now work with both iOS and Android.

Microsoft began testing the new option for iPhone users with Windows Insiders recently. The ability to share files between a connected phone and a PC through the Start menu also entered testing at that time.

Windows Insiders can now access an iPhone or Android device through the Start menu on Windows 11. (Image credit: Microsoft)

The integration between the Windows 11 Start menu and Phone Link is a bit controversial. Some have called the feature cluttered and criticized its reliance on opening the Phone Link app. In its current form, the floating sidebar for Phone Link is redundant. If you have your phone connected for the Start menu integration, you already have Phone Link installed and set up.

I'm on the fence about the feature. I think it has potential if it becomes more interactive and gains more functionality. The fact that Microsoft has worked to connect iPhones through the floating sidebar is promising. It shows the tech giant is interested in making the feature more useful. Microsoft has a track record of making features somewhat similar to this integration and then abandoning them, including Your People, Meet Now, Chat, and the Copilot sidebar. I'd like to see a longer investment from Microsoft this time around.

Luckily for those who dislike the feature or don't find it useful enough to attach to their Start menu, it's possible to disable the floating sidebar through the Windows 11 Settings app.