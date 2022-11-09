Windows 11 Photos app now integrates with iCloud

What you need to know

iCloud Photos now integrates with the Photos app on Windows 11.

Support for iCloud Photos ships with an update to the Photos app that is rolling out now through the Microsoft Store.

Microsoft expects the app update to reach all Windows 11 PCs by the end of November 2022.

The Photos app on Windows 11 now integrates with iCloud Photos. An update to the Photos app is rolling out through the Microsoft Store and is set to reach all Windows 11 PCs by the end of the month. Microsoft announced the new functionality in a blog post.

"We know that many Windows customers have photo and video collections on their iPhones that they would like to be able to view on their PC," said Microsoft Principal Product Manager Lead, Windows Inbox Apps, Dave Grochocki.

"This iCloud Photos integration will make it easier for those with an iPhone to have direct access to all their cherished memories in one organized place and is another step in our continued efforts to make experiences on Windows 11 seamless."

To have your iCloud Photos appear within the Windows 11 Photos app, you need to install the iCloud for Windows app. Within that app, you need to sign in to your account and choose to sync your photos. Your images will then appear within the Photos app on Windows 11 automatically.

(Image credit: Future)

Many people have some combination of an iPhone, iPad, and Windows PC, which makes iCloud support a natural extension of the Photos app on Windows 11.

Microsoft recently shipped a new version of the Photos app to Windows 11. The refreshed app fits in on Windows 11, has a new gallery view, and makes it easier to organize files. We have a guide on "how to get started with new Photos app on Windows 11," that also covers how to use iCloud with the Photos app.