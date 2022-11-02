Windows 11 preview build 25236 rolls out to Insiders in the Dev Channel with fixes and enhancements

What you need to know

Windows 11 Insider Preview build 25236 is now rolling out in the Dev Channel.

It features minor fixes and enhancements.

There's also minor improvements to the Microsoft Store app.

It's another week, which means it's time for another Windows 11 preview build for Insiders in the Dev Channel! This week's build is 25236, and features a handful of minor fixes and enhancements, including a new tooltip that will sometimes appear from the Taskbar, letting you know about the Windows Search button.

In addition to the new tooltips for search, Microsoft is also rolling out an update to the Microsoft Store which improves search card results when scrolling through the UI, and the discoverability of offers included with new PCs. The rest of the changes with today's build are all bug fixes and under the hood improvements. The changelog is as follows:

(Image credit: Microsoft)