Windows 11 ships lengthy list of fixes to Insiders in Release Preview Channel

What you need to know

Windows 11 Build 22000.1757 just shipped to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel.

The update includes several improvements but does not have any new features.

Those looking for more experimental versions of Windows 11 can check out the newly announced Canary Channel.

Microsoft recently rolled out Build 22000.1757 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel. The update doesn't include any new features, but it has quite a lengthy list of improvements. The Release Preview Channel is the most stable channel for Insider builds, so it's normal to see updates that focus largely on improvements.

If you're interested in more experimental changes, make sure to check out other Insider rings. Microsoft just introduced a Canary Channel that is used to test the next major version of Windows.

Here's the change log for this week's Release Preview Channel build of Windows 11, as listed by Microsoft: