Windows 11 will finally support this highly requested webcam feature

The Logitech MX Brio (shown above), and other webcams will soon be able to be used by multiple apps at once on Windows 11.

Windows 11 is about to gain a feature that should have shipped years ago. But, better late than never, right? PCs will soon support using the same camera within multiple applications at the same time. That addition is the highlight feature of Windows 11 Build 26120.2702, which shipped to Insiders in the Dev Channel recently. Microsoft also rolled out Windows 11 Build 22635.4655 last week, though the changes in that update are minor.

The new multi-app camera feature was designed to improve accessibility. The feature was "developed with the Hard-of-Hearing community to enable video streaming to both a sign language interpreter and the end audience at the same time," according to Microsoft, but I imagine people will find other uses for it. The limitation on webcams to only work with a single app was always a bit strange to me. I know I'm not alone in celebrating the addition.

New advanced camera configuration: “Allows multiple applications to access the camera stream simultaneously” https://t.co/N4KJvg1nHnDecember 13, 2024

To use the multi-app camera feature, you'll have to use new configuration options within the Settings app on Windows 11. There, you'll also see the option to enable basic camera features, which is useful for debugging when a camera is experiencing issues.

Microsoft is also working on an option to choose media types, such as resolution and frame rate, but that option will come in a future build of Windows 11.

Windows 11 Build 26120.2702 adds API support for third-party passkey providers as well.

Windows 11 Build 26120.2702: New Features

Windows Camera Advanced Configurations



We are beginning to roll out a new advanced camera options page. Just navigate to a camera under Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Cameras and click the edit button for advanced camera options.



This new advanced camera options page will provide you with the following two configurations for your camera: Multi-app camera: Allows multiple applications to access the camera stream simultaneously, developed with the Hard-of-Hearing community to enable video streaming to both a sign language interpreter and the end audience at the same time. Basic camera: Enables basic camera functionality for improved debugging, recommended as a last resort when your camera is not functioning correctly. This feature was developed in collaboration with Microsoft support agents.



As part of Microsoft’s commitment to a passwordless future , on Windows, we are launching API support for third-party passkey providers. Microsoft has been engaging with passkey manager partners on developing this capability. We are committed to bringing a passwordless future to all customers – together with third-party credential providers, we will raise the bar on login security with passkeys for all users on Windows.



We are releasing updates to WebAuthn APIs to support a plugin authentication model for passkeys. In the coming months, Windows customers will be able to choose a third-party provider as an additional choice alongside the native Windows passkey provider while maintaining the Windows Hello user experience. Messages in WebAuthn flows will be forwarded to the plugin and responses are returned to the WebAuthn client applications. This enables plugins to create and authenticate with passkeys when requested by the customer. This model allows plugins to use Windows Hello as a user verification mechanism to enable a seamless passkey experience. You will notice additional user experience updates to the passkey flows and Settings alongside the new capabilities.

Windows 11 Build 22635.4655: Changes and Improvements

Start menu We are improving the filtering for recommended websites on the Start menu based on feedback from Windows Insiders so that we show the highest quality sites based on your own browsing history. Please continue to give us feedback if you see a website recommended you feel shouldn’t be.

Spotlight on the lock screen We’re trying out a few different treatments for the top right hotspot (“Like the image that you see”) on the lock screen. You can now learn more about the spotlight image on your lock screen by clicking on the “Like icon” that takes you to the Spotlight landing page.

Spotlight on the desktop We’re beginning to roll out some changes to the Desktop Spotlight icon interaction model for Windows Insiders. You can now quickly and easily discover more information about your background image by simply hovering over or clicking on the “Learn about this picture” icon on your desktop.

Windows Share When you share links or web content using the Windows share window, you will see a visual preview for that content.

