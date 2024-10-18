Windows 11 will let you cut Copilot key from your life, no knife or screwdriver required
Microsoft rolled out a new feature to Canary Channel Windows Insiders that lets you customize the Copilot key.
What you need to know
- Windows 11 Build 27729 allows you to configure the Copilot key to launch other applications.
- That build is in testing among Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel.
- Apps need to be MSIX packaged and signed to be opened with the Copilot key due to security requirements.
Windows 11 will soon support setting the Copilot key to open a different application. The change will be welcomed by many who view Copilot as either an unnecessary app or that prefer to bring up the tool with a different keyboard shortcut. The change is in testing in Windows 11 Build 27729, which is now available to Windows Insiders in the Canary Channel.
If all this sounds familiar, it's because Microsoft started testing the option with Dev and Beta Channel Insiders last month. Now, the option is available to those in the Canary Channel as well.
All Copilot+ PCs feature a Copilot key, as do many newer keyboards. At the moment, that key is not customizable, making it a waste to those who do not use Copilot. The Salesforce CEO is a likely candidate to remap the Copilot key to another app, since he said that "Copilot is just the new Microsoft Clippy. It doesn't work or deliver value."
Assuming all goes well in testing, the ability to customize the Copilot key will make its way to everyone in the near future. When it does, swapping the Copilot key to open your app of choice will be possible through the Windows 11 Settings app.
There are some limits on the apps that you can open with the Copilot key. Microsoft restricted the feature to MSIX packaged and signed apps to ensure customer security and privacy.
While it doesn't affect the functionality of the Copilot key, it's fun to note that Microsoft did not invent a new key for Copilot. Instead, the teach giant programmed the Copilot key to use the key combination of Left Shift + Windows key + F23 to open Copilot. That combination of keys is unlikely to be bound to a different shortcut because very few computers have an F23 key.
🎃The best early Black Friday deals🦃
- 💻Dell XPS 16 (RTX 4060) | $2,299.99 at Best Buy (Save $750!)
- 📺LG Curved OLED Monitor (32-inches) | $849.99 at Amazon (Save $650!)
- 🎮Amazon Fire TV Xbox Game Pass bundle | $74.99 at Amazon (Save $62!)
- 🔊2.1ch Soundbar for TVs & Monitors | $44.99 at Walmart (Save $55!)
- 💻Dell G16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4070) | $1,299.99 at Dell (Save $450!)
- 🎧Sennheiser Momentum 4 ANC | $274.95 at Amazon (Save $125!)
- 📺LG C4 OLED 4K TV (42-inches) | $949.99 at Best Buy (Save $450!)
- 💻Samsung Galaxy Book4 Edge (X Elite) | $799.99 at Best Buy (Save $550!)
- 🎧Baseus Hi-Fi Bluetooth Headphones | $69.99 at Amazon (Save $80!)
Windows 11 Build 27729: Changes and Improvements
- Settings
We are adding the ability to configure the Copilot key. You can choose to have the Copilot key launch an app that is MSIX packaged and signed, thus indicating the app meets security and privacy requirements to keep customers safe. The key will continue to launch Copilot on devices that have the Copilot app installed until a customer selects a different experience. This setting can be found via Settings > Personalization > Text input. If the keyboard connected to your PC does not have a Copilot key, adjusting this setting will not do anything. We are planning further refinements to this experience in a future flight.
Windows 11 Build 27729: Fixes
- General
We fixed an underlying issue causing some games, including Microsoft Solitaire & Casual Games, to crash on launch after installing Build 27718+.
- Windowing
Fixed an underlying issue which could cause the screen to go black for a few seconds for some people when using ALT + Tab.
- Other
We fixed an issue causing BitLocker to not work correctly for a small number of Insiders in the last 2 flights.
Get the Windows Central Newsletter
All the latest news, reviews, and guides for Windows and Xbox diehards.
Sean Endicott is a tech journalist at Windows Central, specializing in Windows, Microsoft software, AI, and PCs. He's covered major launches, from Windows 10 and 11 to the rise of AI tools like ChatGPT. Sean's journey began with the Lumia 740, leading to strong ties with app developers. Outside writing, he coaches American football, utilizing Microsoft services to manage his team. He studied broadcast journalism at Nottingham Trent University and is active on X @SeanEndicott_ and Threads @sean_endicott_.
-
naddy69And the "Copilot PC" hype comes to an end. The only thing remaining is the key, which can now serve a useful purpose.Reply
-