Windows 11's improved casting experienced put on pause for Insiders

What you need to know

Microsoft released Windows 11 Preview Build 22635.2486 to Insiders in the Beta Channel today.

The update does not include any new features, but it does have a few changes that are rolling out to Insiders slowly.

Even those changes are relatively small, such as Xbox Game Bar now showing up as just Game Bar under the Start menu.

Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel have a new Windows 11 Preview Build to grab. The update is quite minor, however. Windows 11 Build 22635.2486 does not have any new features and it brings just a few small changes.

In fact, one change actually results in reduced functionality, though with good reason. Those who upgrade to Build 22635.2486 won't have the improved casting experience that Microsoft has been testing. The improved casting experience was first introduced in Build 22631.2129, but it has been disabled temporarily to improve bugs.

In the Start menu, system components should now show a "system" label, making them easier to identify. Xbox Game Bar will look a bit different in the Start menu as well, as it will now simply appear as "Game Bar."

Windows 11 Build 22635.2486: Changes & Improvements

Start menu

Under All apps in the Start menu, Windows 11 system components will now show a “system” label.

The Xbox Game Bar will now show as just Game Bar under the Start menu and also under Settings > System > Apps > Installed apps. This change will come through a Game Bar update via the Microsoft Store.

Casting

The improved screen casting experience introduced with Build 22631.2129 has been temporarily disabled to fix some bugs. We plan to re-enable this in a future Beta Channel flight.

Windows 11 Build 22635.2486: Fixes