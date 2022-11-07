Windows Central Podcast #290: Windows on ARM, Pro 9, Volterra, Twitter

We're back with another exciting episode of the Windows Central Podcast, and this week, Dan and Zac discuss Satya Nadella's big payday, the current state of Windows on ARM and where it's headed next, 30 years of ThinkPad, ongoing Twitter controversies, and so much more!

